D'Qwell Jackson: Joey Bosa needs to show up to camp

This battle is fascinating because there are ardent supporters on both sides. There are NFL players who -- privately, more than anything -- are rooting for Bosa because they too have been scorned during contract negotiations in the past. There are the love of the game players like Jackson who feel like the money is good enough. Then, there is every player on the Chargers and every player who might be drafted by the Chargers in the future. The team has held firm to their precedent on offset language to this point and don't sound like they are changing their minds anytime soon. Bosa represented their best chance to see it end.