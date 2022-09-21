Around the NFL

D.J. Humphries: Cardinals know who they're 'in the foxhole with' after comeback win over Raiders

Published: Sep 21, 2022 at 08:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Arizona's wild, comeback overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday provided the Cardinals a peek within themselves, revealing who can be counted on to battle through adversity in a young season.

"It's kind of one of those things that gives you a sense of 'Who are you in the foxhole with?'" left tackle D.J. Humphries said Tuesday, via the Arizona Republic. "It's kind of that feeling of like, 'I know who I'm fighting with. I know I'm fighting with a bunch of guys that will take it to the deep end and they'll stay down there as long as they have to come out on top.' That's a good feeling.

"I'd just rather see us be able to get the fast start and produce like we know we can, like how we do when we're battling back. But knowing the guys who you're in the foxhole with and knowing you're in there with a bunch of guys who are scratching and clawing to get that W, that's definitely a good feeling to have."

The Cardinals overcame a 20-0 halftime deficit to win 29-23 in OT in Week 2, the fifth-largest comeback win (20 points) in team history. Arizona had been 0-90-1 all-time (including playoffs) when trailing by 20-plus points at the half. Sunday's victory tied the fourth-largest fourth-quarter comeback win (16 points) in team history.

Arizona's defense stepped up in the second half, allowing just three points and 48 total yards to the Raiders, and Byron Murphy won the game with a scoop-and-score fumble recovery in OT.

After a wayward first half, the offense also woke up, with Kyler Murray spearheading three TD drives, including two in the fourth quarter, and miraculously converting two two-point conversions.

After getting down big in its first two games of the season, Arizona doesn't want to make comebacks a habit. Ahead of Week 3, the focus in the desert is quicker starts as they get set to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

"I'd love to see it from the start every week," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "I think that's the ability and the talent that he has and I've got to do a better job of getting our offense off to a quicker start. There's no doubt, but we've seen (Murray) do that before and he can make it go when he wants to."

Related Content

news

Browns' Nick Chubb regrets touchdown run to aid Jets' comeback: 'It cost us the game'

Following the Browns' brutal Week 2 loss to the New York Jets, players and coaches alike have stepped up to shoulder the blame for allowing a historic comeback.

news

Three-time Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden retiring as a Brown after 12 NFL seasons

Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden is sailing off into the sunset. The former Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers corner is retiring after 12 seasons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the decision.

news

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll believes it's time to let Geno Smith cook: 'We don't need to hold him back'

Pete Carroll believes in Geno Smith and believes it's time for Smith to open it up a bit more as the Seahawks look to rebound from a six-quarter offensive scoring drought.

news

Titans HC Mike Vrabel on coaching staff after 0-2 start: 'This isn't all of a sudden a time for wholesale changes'

In troubling times, there are rumblings for change, but Titans head coach Mike Vrabel isn't looking to make sweeping alterations at this point. In particular there has been a clamor among the fan base to move on from offensive coordinator Todd Downing, but Vrabel believes at least for now that past triumphs trump current tribulations.

news

HC Zac Taylor confident 0-2 Bengals will 'get back on the right track'

Despite an 0-2 start, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is confident his 2022 Bengals will look a lot more like the 2021 group shortly.

news

Bills OL Bobby Hart suspended one game for unsportsmanlike conduct following Monday's game

Bills reserve offensive lineman Bobby Hart has been suspended without pay for one game for violating unsportsmanlike conduct rules after Monday's game in which he took a swing at a Titans player and struck the head of a Tennessee coach.

news

Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis among 129 modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The list of modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 has 129 players, including nine first-time hopefuls like offensive tackle Joe Thomas, cornerback Darrelle Revis and running back Chris Johnson.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Mitch Trubisky says downfield passing opportunities there for Steelers' offense

The Steelers offense has struggled to generate explosive plays in the passing game through two weeks. Quarterback Mitch Trubisky assured reporters on Tuesday that the opportunities are there.

news

Bills CB Dane Jackson (neck) released from hospital, avoids major injury

The Bills received good news Tuesday morning regarding cornerback Dane Jackson, who was transported to the hospital after suffering a neck injury in Monday's 41-7 win over the Titans.

news

Eagles CB Darius Slay reminds world he's 'still at an elite level' with two-pick performance vs. Vikings

Big Play Slay earned his moniker Monday night. The Eagles CB earned five passes defensed and two interceptions, both in the red zone, against the Vikings.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE