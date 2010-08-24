Cox Communications, NFL Network renew carriage deal

Cox Communications and NFL Network announced Tuesday that Cox Advanced TV customers will have the option of subscribing to NFL RedZone this fall when football season kicks off.
NFL RedZone, produced by NFL Network, whips around every NFL game on Sunday afternoons delivering touchdowns and the most exciting moments as they happen. When a team goes inside the 20-yard line, fans see the crucial plays live. NFL RedZone keeps fans up-to-date in real time switching from game to game with live look-ins, highlights, fantasy statistics and a chance to see every important play. Cox Advanced TV customers who subscribe to the Sports and Information Pak will have the ability to add the new channel for $39.99 per season.
In addition to adding NFL RedZone, Cox and NFL Network also have renewed their deal for long term carriage of NFL Network, the only channel dedicated entirely to the NFL and football.
"We're excited to bring our customers even more football action this fall with the addition of NFL RedZone," said Kathy Payne, vice president of programming for Cox. "In addition to NFL Network, which offers the excitement of the NFL, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, customers can access additional NFL content via Cox's On DEMAND library, making Cox a great value for NFL action this season."
"Cox, the third largest cable operator, has always been an important distributor of NFL Network and now its subscribers will also have access to one of the most innovative and exciting channels on television, NFL RedZone," said John Malkin, vice president of affiliate distribution for NFL Network.
NFL RedZone returns for its sophomore season in 2010, following a breakout rookie debut in which the channel was called "The greatest invention in the history of mankind" by Sports Illustrated and had the Denver Post singing its praises, describing the channel as "By far, the most innovative sports television creation in 2009 -- or even the decade." In addition, NFL RedZone earned a 2009 Emmy nomination for Outstanding New Approaches in Sports Programming.
NFL Network is the destination for more than 2000 live hours of football programming each year. Thursday Night Football, NFL Network's package of eight live, primetime regular season games, headlines the network's live game coverage, which also includes 10 live NFL preseason games 21 Arena Football League games, 14 Canadian Football League games, and the Under Armour Senior Bowl. Additionally, NFL Network is on the scene at the NFL's biggest annual events including Kickoff, Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, Hall of Fame ceremony, Scouting Combine and NFL Draft. All this coverage comes in addition to the network's year-round schedule that includes nearly 200 NFL games, every preseason games, 96 game replays past Super Bowls and NFL Classic Games.
Customers who subscribe to Cox Advanced TV and the Sports and Info Pak can access both NFL Network and NFL Network On Demand content via Cox's On DEMAND library. Content includes game recaps and other NFL Network programming available at no additional cost.
Cox Communications is a broadband communications and entertainment company, providing advanced digital video, Internet, telephone and wireless services over its own nationwide IP network. The third-largest U.S. cable TV company, Cox serves 6.2 million residences and businesses.
NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the only television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football.