Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons (illness) active for Monday night vs. Giants

Published: Sep 26, 2022 at 06:50 PM
Second-season star linebacker Micah Parsons will give it a go in the Dallas Cowboys' Monday night showdown with the rival New York Giants.

Despite dealing with an illness, Parsons is active for Dallas' Week 3 NFC East matchup with New York.

Parsons was questionable coming into the game, as were wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee) and tight end Dalton Schultz (knee). Gallup is inactive and his season debut will have to wait at least another week. Schultz is also inactive.

For a team already reeling with the loss of quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb), Parsons' presence is a monumental one.

Already considered one of the top defensive players in the game, Parsons was the 2021 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and has looked even more sensational in his sophomore campaign. In two games so far this year, Parsons has four sacks, four tackles for loss and seven QB hits.

Having come away with a Week 2 win without Prescott, the Cowboys will now look to build on that momentum with their top defensive player in the lineup.

The Cowboys (1-1) and Giants (2-0) kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

For full Cowboys-Giants inactives, click here.

