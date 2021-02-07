Cowboys will sign or tag Dak Prescott, have no medical concerns after two ankle surgeries 

Published: Feb 07, 2021 at 07:00 AM
Headshot_Author_TOM_PELISSERO_1400x1000
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
by Tom Pelissero & Ian Rapoport

TAMPA, Fla. -- Dak Prescott isn't going anywhere.

Sources say the Dallas Cowboys will make a push to sign their quarterback to a long-term contract prior to the March 9 deadline for applying the franchise tag -- a sign they're confident in Prescott's ongoing recovery from multiple surgeries on the ankle he fractured in October.

If no deal is struck, the Cowboys would tag Prescott a second time for a cost of about $37.7 million to keep him from hitting the free-agent market, per sources.

Dallas made a similar push last season, both in March and before the July 15 deadline for signing franchise players to multi-year deals. But the sides couldn't reach an agreement and Prescott, 27, played the season on the $31.409 million tag.

Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle Oct. 11 in a win over the New York Giants, leaving the field on a cart and in tears. He underwent surgery that night, during which doctors' primary concern was preventing infection, and they did so successfully.

Sources say Prescott underwent a second -- and previously unreported -- procedure on the ankle about two months later to strengthen his deltoid ligament, clean out the ankle and make it more structurally sound. That procedure wasn't directly related to the October surgery; rather, doctors then spotted issues related to past injuries to the same ankle, and so once the risk of infection was eliminated, they went back in to clean up the rest.

After the second surgery in early December, Prescott had to take about a week off from rehab to let the wound heal, but it improved the stability and integrity of the ankle and should accelerate his overall recovery, per sources. He's now walking without issue, doing weight-bearing exercises and is expected to be ready for action long before the 2021 season begins.

That's one reason there are no medical concerns, sources say, for the Cowboys with regard to offering Prescott a nine-figure contract that would put him among the NFL's highest-paid players. If anything, Prescott is considered a little ahead of schedule in what was initially pegged as a four- to six-month recovery.

Doing a long-term deal now would help the Cowboys from a salary cap perspective at a time NFL teams are bracing for the cap to decrease in 2021, since they could spread the signing bonus over multiple years instead of carrying the entire $37,690,800 tag on their cap for months in hopes of doing a deal in July.

Whether Prescott is motivated to do a deal early after betting on himself with essentially one-year deals the past two seasons remains to be seen.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter.

Follow Tom Pelissero on Twitter.

Related Content

news

NFL quarterback carousel has only just begun to spin

The blockbuster trade involving Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff appears to just be the beginning of a crazy quarterback carousel with myriad teams looking for new signal-callers. 
news

Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead expected to play in Super Bowl LV with torn labrum

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead is expected to play through a fully torn labrum in Super Bowl LV, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Texans standing firm on Deshaun Watson: 'The goal is to get him back, period'

The Houston Texans are sending the same message to interested teams about Deshaun Watson that they've delivered publicly: They have no interest in trading their disgruntled star quarterback. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes expected to have toe surgery following season

Following Sunday's Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes is expected to see a foot specialist and will likely have surgery to repair his ailing toe, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The expectation is that it won't heal on its own, an indication of just how significant the injury is.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW