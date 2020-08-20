Cowboys RT La'el Collins misses practice after car crash

Dallas Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins missed Thursday's practice after getting in an automotive accident.

Collins was involved in a major car crash Thursday morning after getting cut off, but is expected to be OK, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source close to the player.

The Dallas Morning News first reported the news.

Collins has worked on the side during the early stages of Cowboys training camp, not participating in team drills.

The incident highlighted potential depth issues along the Cowboys offensive line. Star left tackle Tyron Smith left practice early, but is "fine," Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the left tackle's situation.

Reserve swing tackle Cam Erving hasn't practiced while dealing with a medical issue. With Collins, Smith and Erving all out, Wyatt Miller and Brandon Knight took the bulk of the reps -- Knight also dealt with injury issues earlier in camp.