Cowboys: Romo wasn't confused about downs vs. Broncos

Published: Oct 06, 2009 at 03:20 PM

IRVING, Texas -- Tony Romo really can count to four, at least the Dallas Cowboys say so.

A video shot on Sunday by KDFW shows Romo holding up three fingers following a fourth-down incompletion that sealed Dallas' loss to Denver on Sunday. It is an indication he thought there was another down left.

The tape shows Romo appearing to tell his offensive linemen to get ready for another play, then signaling to refs that the last play was third down. He is told it was fourth down, and then he swears.

The Cowboys had burned their second down by spiking the ball to stop the clock. On third and fourth downs, Romo threw to Sam Hurd in the end zone, but Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey broke up both tries, denying the Cowboys of a potential tying touchdown.

Cowboys coach Wade Phillips said Monday he didn't know of any confusion Romo might've had about the number of downs. But on Tuesday, the team issued a statement to try to explain the quarterback's confusion.

"As Tony was walking off the field after the fourth down play, he saw that the down marker on the Dallas sideline read '3.' As it turned out, the marker was in the process of being changed, sequentially, from the number '4' to the number '1' for the Broncos ensuing possession," according to the statement. "The marker on the Cowboys side read '3' temporarily. When he saw the '3,' he thought there might have been the possibility of an error on the down count.

"After asking the officials (holding up three fingers), he then saw the down marker move through the progression from 3 to 2 to 1. He told the offense it was fourth down in the huddle prior to the last play."

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady, Buccaneers get 2021 NFL season off to a fiery start

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense left no doubt about their capabilities in a thrilling season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys, Judy Battista writes.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott picks up where he left off in first game since ankle injury

Dak Prescott didn't throw for nearly a month of the preseason. He was on a pitch count when he finally resumed two weeks ago. There were no such limitations Thursday, as the Pro Bowl QB starred in the Cowboys' narrow loss to the Buccaneers in the NFL Kickoff Game.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Buccaneers' season-opening win over Cowboys

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went back and forth with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys to open the NFL season in enthralling fashion on Thursday, but it was the reigning Super Bowl championship who started the season with a victory.
news

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Steve Jordan's Multi-Generational NFL Family

Vikings Ring of Honor member Steve Jordan joins Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room to compare and contrast his days playing in the NFL now when his son, Cameron Jordan, is playing for the New Orleans Saints.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW