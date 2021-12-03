Around the NFL

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott won't blame knee injury for recent struggles

Published: Dec 03, 2021 at 09:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Following Thursday night's 27-17 win over the New Orleans Saints, the Dallas Cowboys now get an elongated week of rest. The 10 days before a pivotal NFC East battle with Washington could benefit running back Ezekiel Elliott﻿.

"It'll be good to get a break," Elliott said, via the team's official website.

The highly paid back refuses to blame recent struggles on his ailing knee, but it's clearly bothering him.

On Thursday, Zeke rushed 13 times for 45 yards. It marked his fourth straight game under 50 rush yards and seventh straight under the 70 rush yard mark, both career-long streaks, per NFL Research.

On a 10-yard fourth-quarter run to the edge, it was clear that Elliott wasn't healthy as his gate appeared hampered on the play. According to Next Gen Stats, the 10-yard run had an expected yards gained of nine yards -- i.e., it was blocked well. The +1 yard over expected was the second-highest mark of the game for Zeke (+9 RYOE on the final carry when the game was no longer in doubt). For the game, Elliott had -12 rush yards over expected. A dozen fewer than blocked.

Despite the visual and statistical evidence, Elliott refused to attribute the issues to his knee.

"The Saints have a good front," Elliott said. "They do a lot of movement. They have a lot of good guys up front. So it was a little tough."

We don't even need to make this a Zeke vs. Tony Pollard argument. The speedy back has been better of late, but outside of one carry for 58 yards, he too was stymied for much of Thursday's game.

The more significant issue than which back should be seeing more touches is Elliott not looking healthy and the offense being poorer for it. Zeke played 45 of 65 snaps (66.2), with most of his touches being ineffectual.

Elliott's role in the Cowboys' offense is more than simply running the ball. He's one of the best blocking backs in the NFL, so he can still impact a game even if he's not gashing yards.

But the question is whether a diminished Zeke is the best thing for this Cowboys offense at this moment in time. Since Week 6, Elliott has generated -68 rush yards over expected, per Next Gen Stats, or -.8 per play. His expected points added per carry sits at -0.28, tied for ninth-worst in the NFL over that span among running backs with at least 20 carries (for comparison, Jonathan Taylor is at .23 since Week 6, best in the NFL).

Thursday's 20-point offensive output was enough against a Taysom Hill﻿-led Saints team. Will it be against better talent, particularly if the Cowboys make the postseason?

"We made the plays we needed to make and all we can do is celebrate this win and turn around and figure out how we can get better," Elliott said.

Where Elliott can get better is rest and getting as healthy as possible. However, with the Cowboys insisting on not sitting the star back for a game or lessening his reps, whether that is possible remains a lingering question as we hit the stretch run.

Related Content

news

Odell Beckham Jr.'s status for Rams-Jaguars up in the air due to hip injury

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ could miss Sunday's game against the Jaguars. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that OBJ's status for the Rams' Week 13 tilt is up in the air due to a hip injury.
news

Seahawks OC Shane Waldron on targeting DK Metcalf: 'We've got to get the guy the ball'

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf wasn't targeted the entire first half on Monday night and finished with one catch for 13 yards on four passes.
news

Dan Quinn expected Demarcus Lawrence to 'look rusty' in return to Cowboys D: 'He did not'

Demarcus Lawrence, who has been out since Week 1 with a broken foot, played 37 snaps and compiled two tackles, two pass breakups, a QB hit, and two pressures.
news

Taysom Hill after Saints' fifth loss in a row: 'Obviously it's tough to win a game' with four INTs

At night's end, Taysom Hill's toughness and ability running the ball was reason for praise, but his four-INT outing was a dubious showing that proved paramount in the Saints losing their fifth consecutive game for the first time in the Sean Payton regime. 
news

Dak Prescott: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard's 'huge' 58-yard TD was 'much-needed' boost

Tony Pollard's 58-yard touchdown run in the third quarter ignited a dormant Dallas offense, gave the Cowboys a 10-point cushion and stood as the game-winning score as the NFC East frontrunners shrugged off a two-game losing streak to defeat the Saints, 27-17. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 13: What we learned from Cowboys' win over Saints on Thursday night

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys got the best of Taysom Hill and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night. 
news

Week 13 Thursday night inactives: Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints

The official inactives for the Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper active vs. Saints on 'Thursday Night Football'

Amari Cooper has been activated and now he's active for the Dallas Cowboys' Thursday Night Football tilt versus the host New Orleans Saints.
news

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown, S Mike Edwards, along with FA John Franklin, suspended for COVID-19 violations

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown, S Mike Edwards and free-agent WR John Franklin have been suspended three games for violating NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 2

Denver is in the thick of the playoff race and getting a valuable reinforcement ahead of an important meeting with a division rival. The Broncos activated tackle Garett Bolles from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Cardinals 'to be smart' with DeAndre Hopkins' path back to field as Kyler Murray also nears return

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ has had a month to get his ankle right, which means he's had a lot of time to think about his injury. Both he and DeAndre Hopkins took the practice field on Wednesday. They just might return to game action together, too.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW