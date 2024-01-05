Cowboys QB Dak Prescott authoring historic turnaround after leading league in interceptions last season

Upon this time a year ago, consternation swirled regarding Dak Prescott's mounting interceptions.

He would end the regular season with a league- and career-high 15 interceptions, opening up an offseason’s worth of conversation regarding his sudden turnover woes.

Prescott's and the Dallas Cowboys' aim to remedy those ills have most certainly come to be, as the 30-year-old has nearly cut his INT total in half and is poised to finish the year leading the NFL in touchdowns.

"At that time last year, I knew this is who I am, just as I talked about then," Prescott said Tuesday, via ESPN's Todd Archer. "Some things were tough, balls weren't going exactly the way I wanted to, some crazy bounces here and there, and some tight throws that weren't working in my favor. And then your occasional bad interception, which is still happening this year.

"For me, it's just about staying true to myself, keep working and not allowing other people's opinions -- critics really -- affect my game or the way that I approach this."

Prescott, who has eight interceptions in 16 games, is approaching history as he and the Cowboys look to clinch the NFC East with a win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.