Around the NFL

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: Dak Prescott will be full-go for training camp next month

Published: Jun 08, 2021 at 03:07 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

When the Dallas Cowboys open up training camp in Oxnard, Calif., next month, coach Mike McCarthy expects ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ to be full-go.

"He hasn't missed anything that's been slated. He's doing a lot of extra, frankly, so the anticipation would be for him to go every day is the outlook," McCarthy said Tuesday, via ESPN. "We're not naive. It's just like any player that comes back from injury, especially a major joint injury. The first year back, there's going to be some things you have to work through, but I would anticipate we'd start with him in full mode, get him into the team periods and get back to playing football."

The timeline melds with what we've heard from Prescott himself, who said last month he could play a full game if necessary at this stage. The Cowboys QB added a fortnight ago that he's "pretty much" been a full participant in OTAs.

Each stage is a step forward for Prescott, who is taking part in Cowboys mandatory minicamp this week.

"He's definitely had some moments from workouts, probably three to four weeks back, where I definitely felt once we were able to see him move in the pocket, out of the pocket-type drills, scramble drills," McCarthy noted. "We're doing more of that work by design for a number of reasons, and that only helps him ... Physically, I think he's right where he needs to be."

The Cowboys offense struggled when the star QB went down with a broken ankle in Week 5. Getting Dak back to 100 percent in the summer is a great sign for things to come in the fall.

