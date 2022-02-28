Cowboys LB Micah Parsons believes he's best suited 'everywhere': 'I want to be best on best' 

Prior to his sensational rookie campaign, ﻿Micah Parsons﻿ brought with him lofty expectations.

In the aftermath of an awe-inspiring 2021 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year showing, though, Parsons will carry the highest of hopes for him to fulfill.

In aiming to fulfill those sky-high aspirations, the Dallas dynamo appears to have the right mindset to become an elite NFL talent for years to come. Parsons' ability to wreak havoc all over the field no matter where he lined up has frequently drawn questions as to where he best serves the Cowboys.

It's a simple answer for Parsons: wherever he can take down the opposition's best.

"I really like everywhere," Parsons said recently on The Rich Eisen Show (via the Dallas Morning News) when asked where on the field he thinks he can do the most damage. "I just believe that I need to line up with the best. I want to be best on best. [Against the 49ers] we were going against Deebo [Samuel], I wanted that matchup with him every time. Wherever Deebo went, that's where I wanted to go. Against Minnesota, I played linebacker, and wherever Dalvin Cook went, that's where I wanted to go. I want it to be best on best.

"When we're going against Patrick Mahomes and they're not really going to run the ball 18-20 times a game, but they'll pass, so put me against their left tackle. Or right tackle. And I'll pass rush. That's the best way that I can impact the game."

Parsons exudes confidence, along with the urge to play the best and impact the game.

Already an All-Pro and Pro Bowler, Parsons followed up preseason hype with regular-season delivery. He posted 13 sacks and 84 tackles as a catalyst in the Cowboys' defense's massive turnaround -- a performance all the more outstanding considering he said he played through a knee injury all season.

Somebody else credited with Dallas' about-face on defense was defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who committed to staying with the Cowboys this offseason despite receiving requests for head coaching interviews.

Parsons and Quinn seem to be a stellar fit so far.

"He brings the juice," Parsons said of Quinn. "He actually brings fighting videos to the defensive meeting rooms. … He was like 'you've got to knock 'em out.' He plays boxing videos for us to get hyped. ... He puts it in ways for you to want to play for him. He don't treat you like 'do this, X's and O's.' It's never like that with Q. He's like 'you're either going to ball out or we'll find someone else to ball for you.'"

Parsons shined off the ball at linebacker, up on the line or seemingly anywhere else. Hence why looking to chase down the aforementioned Samuel, Cook and Mahomes are all plausible scenarios.

He even admitted to Eisen that he asked Cowboys coaches to play a little offense last season.

"They obviously don't see the vision I see," Parson deadpanned.