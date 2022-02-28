Around the NFL

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons believes he's best suited 'everywhere': 'I want to be best on best' 

Published: Feb 28, 2022 at 07:13 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Prior to his sensational rookie campaign, ﻿Micah Parsons﻿ brought with him lofty expectations.

In the aftermath of an awe-inspiring 2021 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year showing, though, Parsons will carry the highest of hopes for him to fulfill.

In aiming to fulfill those sky-high aspirations, the Dallas dynamo appears to have the right mindset to become an elite NFL talent for years to come. Parsons' ability to wreak havoc all over the field no matter where he lined up has frequently drawn questions as to where he best serves the Cowboys.

It's a simple answer for Parsons: wherever he can take down the opposition's best.

"I really like everywhere," Parsons said recently on The Rich Eisen Show (via the Dallas Morning News) when asked where on the field he thinks he can do the most damage. "I just believe that I need to line up with the best. I want to be best on best. [Against the 49ers] we were going against Deebo [Samuel], I wanted that matchup with him every time. Wherever Deebo went, that's where I wanted to go. Against Minnesota, I played linebacker, and wherever Dalvin Cook went, that's where I wanted to go. I want it to be best on best.

"When we're going against Patrick Mahomes and they're not really going to run the ball 18-20 times a game, but they'll pass, so put me against their left tackle. Or right tackle. And I'll pass rush. That's the best way that I can impact the game."

Parsons exudes confidence, along with the urge to play the best and impact the game.

Already an All-Pro and Pro Bowler, Parsons followed up preseason hype with regular-season delivery. He posted 13 sacks and 84 tackles as a catalyst in the Cowboys' defense's massive turnaround -- a performance all the more outstanding considering he said he played through a knee injury all season.

Somebody else credited with Dallas' about-face on defense was defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who committed to staying with the Cowboys this offseason despite receiving requests for head coaching interviews.

Parsons and Quinn seem to be a stellar fit so far.

"He brings the juice," Parsons said of Quinn. "He actually brings fighting videos to the defensive meeting rooms. … He was like 'you've got to knock 'em out.' He plays boxing videos for us to get hyped. ... He puts it in ways for you to want to play for him. He don't treat you like 'do this, X's and O's.' It's never like that with Q. He's like 'you're either going to ball out or we'll find someone else to ball for you.'"

Parsons shined off the ball at linebacker, up on the line or seemingly anywhere else. Hence why looking to chase down the aforementioned Samuel, Cook and Mahomes are all plausible scenarios.

He even admitted to Eisen that he asked Cowboys coaches to play a little offense last season.

 "They obviously don't see the vision I see," Parson deadpanned.

While visions of Parsons on offense might not be dancing through Dallas coaches' heads, continued dominance by the linebacker "everywhere" he's needed do. And Parsons is striving to be the best by tracking down the finest on the other side of the ball.

Related Content

news

QB Jameis Winston running for first time since tearing his ACL

For the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 8 of the 2021 season, Jameis Winston was running on Monday in a video posted by physical therapist Kevin Wilk. 
news

Packers, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Jaguars, Saints to play international games in 2022

The NFL on Monday announced five teams who will play international games in 2022, with the Packers making their first international trip and playing in England along with the Jaguars and Saints. The Buccaneers will play in the first game in Germany and the Cardinals will play in Mexico City.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's agent releases statement outlining desire for contract extension

On Monday, Kyler Murray's agent released a lengthy statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that stated Murray "absolutely wants to be" the Cardinals' long-term quarterback, but "it is now simply up to the Cardinals to decide if they prioritize" signing him to an extension. 
news

General manager George Paton on Broncos WRs: 'They have to be better'

With a WR corps brimming with potential, Broncos general manager George Paton wants Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick to step up in 2022.
news

NFL Competition Committee to discuss possible changes to overtime rules

Rich McKay, chairman of the NFL's Competition Committee, said Sunday there is no question proposed changes to overtime will be brought up, NFL Network's Judy Battista reported.
news

Buccaneers' Pro Bowl guard Ali Marpet announces retirement after seven seasons

Ali Marpet﻿ is coming off the best season of his career. He plans for it to be his last. The Buccaneers guard announced via Instagram on Sunday that he is retiring from the NFL. The 28-year-old Marpet was a Pro Bowler in 2021, his seventh season. 
news

Saints create nearly $34M in salary-cap space by restructuring Michael Thomas, Ryan Ramczyk, Andrus Peat contracts

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Saints created nearly $34 million in cap space by restructuring three marquee contracts: wide receiver Michael Thomas, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and guard Andrus Peat.
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr on new HC Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler: 'They've been great'

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr seems to be enjoying the new era in Las Vegas featuring head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.
news

Former Chargers RB Lionel 'Little Train' James dies at age of 59

Former San Diego Chargers running back and Auburn University legend Lionel "Little Train" James passed away after a lengthy illness Friday at the age of 59, the school announced.
news

Ex-Bears head coach Matt Nagy returns to Chiefs as senior assistant/QB coach

Matt Nagy is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Bears head coach was hired Friday as the Chiefs senior assistant/quarterbacks coach.
news

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill: Kyler Murray is 'part of our long-term plan'

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said he spoke with Kyler Murray on Thursday night, noting that the speculation regarding the team's relationship with the QB is inconsistent with his conversations.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW