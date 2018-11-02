Cowboys' issues can be fixed after firing of O-line coach

There are also plays that show how much Williams needs to improve when stacked up against the speed of the NFL. On this play, he pulls from the backside, but fails to identify a target in time (likely looking more inside than out), missing the defender who nearly tackles Elliott in the backfield and falling out of a decent base, which makes him all but useless on a play that very well could have finished in the end zone. It wasn't catastrophic, but left a lot to be desired when considering how close the Cowboys were to a touchdown.