Cowboys hiring Brian Schottenheimer as football analyst

Dallas is adding an offensive mind to its coaching staff.

The Cowboys are hiring Brian Schottenheimer as a football analyst, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.

Pelissero adds that Schottenheimer's role will similar to that of Ben McAdoo, who spent the 2021 season in Dallas as an offensive consultant. McAdoo went on to get hired by the Panthers as their new offensive coordinator.

Schottenheimer brings a wealth of experience to a Cowboys offense that finished the 2021 season as the league leader in yards per game (407.0) and points per game (31.2). Despite the impressive numbers, the Cowboys' high-powered offense stumbled under the bright lights of the postseason, resulting in a crushing home loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Working with Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Schottenheimer adds another perspective to the Cowboys' offensive staff. After the offseason trade of Amari Cooper and Ced Wilson﻿'s free-agent departure, shoring up the passing attack will be a point of emphasis for the Cowboys in 2022.