Cowboys hiring Brian Schottenheimer as football analyst

Published: Mar 24, 2022
Dallas is adding an offensive mind to its coaching staff.

The Cowboys are hiring Brian Schottenheimer as a football analyst, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.

Pelissero adds that Schottenheimer's role will similar to that of Ben McAdoo, who spent the 2021 season in Dallas as an offensive consultant. McAdoo went on to get hired by the Panthers as their new offensive coordinator.

Schottenheimer brings a wealth of experience to a Cowboys offense that finished the 2021 season as the league leader in yards per game (407.0) and points per game (31.2). Despite the impressive numbers, the Cowboys' high-powered offense stumbled under the bright lights of the postseason, resulting in a crushing home loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Working with Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Schottenheimer adds another perspective to the Cowboys' offensive staff. After the offseason trade of Amari Cooper and Ced Wilson﻿'s free-agent departure, shoring up the passing attack will be a point of emphasis for the Cowboys in 2022.

Schottenheimer, 48, spent the 2021 season in Jacksonville as the passing game coordinator in Urban Mayer's staff. After Meyer's midseason firing, interim head coach Darrell Bevell promoted Schottenheimer to offensive play-calling duties for the remainder of the season. Schottenheimer was not retained upon the hiring of new head coach Doug Pederson. Schottenheimer's NFL experience dates back to 1997, most notably with the Seattle Seahawks as the offensive coordinator for three seasons (2018-2020).

