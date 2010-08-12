Could Young's maturity lead to more balanced Titans offense?

"He's rolling right along and you can see that because he's had another year with 'Dinger (offensive coordinator Mike Heimerdinger)," Coach Jeff Fisher said. "He's not going to be a 75 percent completion guy but don't forget about his legs. He's done some things and he will continue to do so. We can use his legs in the run game with (Johnson) in our option package, things like that. We're trying to get C.J. on the edge in space, one-on-one after taking the ball down the line of scrimmage. Vince has had a solid offseason, no distractions during training camp. He's been there day in and day out."