Around the NFL

Corey Clement told Eagles GM he doesn't need new RB

Published: Oct 12, 2018 at 01:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles entered Thursday night with rumors swirling about their running back room following Jay Ajayi's season-ending ACL injury.

With Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement the top tailbacks, would Howie Roseman trade for a running back? Would he sink assets into a potential short-term rental of Le'Veon Bell? Would the Eagles general manager bring LeSean McCoy back to Philly?

Clement told reporters after Thursday's 34-13 blowout divisional win over the New York Giants that he told Roseman before the tilt that Philly didn't need to add a back.

"This game was definitely a test for us, to see do we need to get somebody," Clement said, via Les Bowen of the Philly Daily News. "I talked to Howie before the game -- you have to have confidence in our room ... We don't need to look on the outside, we know what we have on our team ... I definitely told him that. He said, 'Make me believe that we don't need a back.' "

As a duo, Clement and Smallwood combined for 94 rushing yards on 29 carries. The latter led the way with 51 yards on 18 totes. Clement, however, was the more explosive runner, bust out for a 14-yard game on his first carry, and scoring a touchdown. Returning after missing time with a quad injury, Clement appeared to be on a pitch count. Undrafted rookie Josh Adams also was active but did not earn a carry.

It wasn't the most overwhelming performance by a backfield -- that came from GiantsSaquon Barkley on this night -- but the combo showed they could supplement Carson Wentz well enough to keep the chains moving. Thanks to finally getting, and holding, a lead, the Eagles were able to look more like their 2017 selves: Running the ball enough to set up Wentz's play-action, and the quarterback making ridiculously good plays on third downs.

"It felt good out there, taking on that load. I felt like me and Corey stepped up to the plate," Smallwood said. "We were able to go in and just do our jobs, that's all we were worried about. We didn't try to do too much ... We did our job today and we came out with the win."

The question as to whether they did enough to persuade Roseman not to pursue other avenues remains to be seen. Generating 3.24 yards per carry against a Giants defense that entered the game ranked 27th versus the run isn't exactly world-beating. However, as Clement gets healthier and Darren Sproles returns, perhaps Roseman won't feel like he needs to upgrade a fungible position.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles, former 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt agree to terms on one-year deal

Philadelphia has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Jaquiski Tartt, the team announced Friday.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, June 17

The Packers have released quarterback Kurt Benkert. Elsewhere in the NFL, New England added an offensive lineman and Baltimore signed a veteran linebacker.

news

Case Keenum happy to be 'wanted' by Bills: 'It feels great to have a team like this'

Once an undrafted rookie, Case Keenum has found another landing spot in Buffalo after the Bills traded for him to back up Josh Allen. Feeling "wanted," Keenum is excited to be a part of a new squad and excited at the prospects of being part of a Super Bowl contender.

news

Commanders coach Ron Rivera fined $100K, team loses two 2023 OTA practices for violations

Commanders coach Ron Rivera was fined $100,000, and the team will lose two 2023 organized team activity practices because of too much contact in practice this year, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Davis Mills has 'a lot to prove' as Texans' full-time starting quarterback

Davis Mills struggled out of the gate during his rookie season before turning it around to author a nice stretch run that gave the Texans faith he could be their starter for 2021.

news

Saints coach Dennis Allen on Taysom Hill: 'He's a multiple-position player'

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said earlier this spring that Taysom Hill would focus on playing tight end rather than quarterback. With that said, Allen still recognizes Hill's ability to serve as a weapon from multiple positions.

news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance 'has more horsepower inside of him than I think he even knows'

After spending the bulk of his rookie season behind quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, it's Trey Lance's turn to take charge for the 49ers. Head coach Kyle Shanahan believes his second-year signal-caller has the stuff to overcome any early adversity.

news

Bears players don No. 41 jersey to honor Brian Piccolo at minicamp

On the anniversary of Brian Piccolo's death Thursday, all 90 players at the Bears' final day of mandatory minicamp donned the running back's No. 41 jersey to honor his memory.

news

Mike McCarthy fined, Cowboys lose 2023 OTA for violating non-contact rules

The NFL is fining Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and docking a 2023 OTA practice from the team after determining an OTA this year was too physical, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Thursday evening.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen wins second 110-meter hurdles race in five days

Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen won his second race in five days, sprinting to a 13.22-second first-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles at Thursday's Diamond League event in Oslo, Norway.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'surprised' by Tyreek Hill's comments on recent podcast

Patrick Mahomes still loves Tyreek Hill, but the Chiefs QB admitted he was "surprised a little" by his former wide receiver's recent comments on his podcast.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 16

Patriots announce signing of restricted free-agent wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW