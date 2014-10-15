Core training: The secret weapon in sports performance

The "core is a hot buzz word in the current sports performance world. But what is the core? Which muscles make up the core and what is all the fuss about?
The core is made of various muscles that surround the torso, abdominal, lower back and hip regions. Specifically, the core muscles consist of the "six-pack" muscles, the rectus abdominis, the deeper stabilizing muscles called the transversus abdominis, the internal and external oblique muscles, which assist in side bending and rotating the torso, the lumbar muscles which extend, side bend and rotate the spine and the hip muscles.
The core muscles, when developed properly, provide many advantages for any athlete. Strong core muscles help create power and explosiveness because so many of the biomechanic forces that athletes produce are generated from the core area. Furthermore, improved balance is another significant benefit of a well-trained core. Their center of gravity or balance vastly improves, which in turn prevents the player from being pushed around or knocked off balance.
Here are four quick and easy ways to improve your core strength, and ultimately, your performance:
1. Plank
The plank looks simple but it is harder than it looks. You need to simply keep the torso in a straight line with no arch in the lower back region and hold that position up to one minute. This exercise will help develop the deeper stabilizing muscles, the transverse abdominals. Attempt this exercise for three sets of one minute.
2. Side Plank
This exercise is very similar to the previous exercise, but by changing the body position, the hip, oblique and back muscles are activated. Attempt to hold for 30 seconds for three sets. Work up to one minute on this exercise. Remember to perform on both sides of the body.
3. Chops
This movement will strengthen the lower back, hip and leg muscles. From a standing position, lunge forward and allow the weight to move across the front leg and then return to the starting, standing position. The movement should be smooth and easy with no visual compensations such as arching the back when returning to the starting position from the lunge position.
4. Single Leg Bridge
Weak hip muscles are one the most overlooked core muscles to train. Athletic speed, power and explosiveness comes from these powerful muscles. One way to effectively build up these muscles is the Single Bridge Hold exercise. While lying on your back, extend one knee and lift your hips off the ground so that there is a straight line from your knee to your shoulders. Maintain that position for 30 seconds and repeat on each leg for three sets. Remember not to arch the lower back when performing this exercise.
Beach muscles such as the biceps and chest muscles are always the desire of many football players. But the development of the core muscles will do more to enhance athletic performance as a football player than the bodybuilding strategies to have large chest and arm muscles. Incorporate these core exercises into your strength training routine three to four times a week and enjoy their benefits.
-Brett Fischer is a licensed physical therapist, certified athletic trainer, certified strength and conditioning specialist and a certified dry needling provider. He has worked with the University of Florida, New York Jets, PGA & Senior PGA TOUR and the Chicago Cubs.