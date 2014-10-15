Core training: The secret weapon in sports performance

4. Single Leg Bridge

Weak hip muscles are one the most overlooked core muscles to train. Athletic speed, power and explosiveness comes from these powerful muscles. One way to effectively build up these muscles is the Single Bridge Hold exercise. While lying on your back, extend one knee and lift your hips off the ground so that there is a straight line from your knee to your shoulders. Maintain that position for 30 seconds and repeat on each leg for three sets. Remember not to arch the lower back when performing this exercise.