Contenders and pretenders: Packers on track, Browns vulnerable

My model picked the Saints to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl ahead of the season, before Drew Brees injured the thumb on his throwing hand -- and New Orleans is still projected to win the NFC South, even if Brees doesn't return until after their Week 9 bye. Part of the reason for this is that, aside from the Saints' Week 5 matchup with the Bucs, the bulk of their games against divisional foes will come after Brees is potentially back (they have five between Weeks 10 and 17: the Falcons in Week 10, the Bucs in Week 11, the Panthers in Week 12, the Falcons in Week 13 and the Panthers in Week 17). One less-talked-about attribute of this team is efficient special teams play. My model looks at field goals, extra points, average starting field position and average allowed starting position, along with special teams scores, turnovers and penalties. New Orleans has the highest win share off special teams so far this season. An interesting trend to monitor is backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's strategic passing. Next Gen Stats shows that he's averaging only 5.5 air yards per attempt, the lowest in the NFL this season among players with 50-plus attempts. He's 0-for-3 with an interception on the deep passes he's attempted (20-plus air yards), and he's completed only one pass of 15-plus air yards (thus far, he's 1-for-7 for 16 yards with a pick and a 0.0 passer rating at that depth).