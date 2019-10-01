Jerry Jones 'got the best news' on Tyron Smith's ankle

Jerry Jones admitted Tuesday that it's "unlikely" left tackle Tyron Smith will play this week against the Green Bay Packers, but the Dallas Cowboys owner likes the rest of what he heard regarding Smith's ankle injury.

"We got the best news we could possibly get," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "We couldn't have asked for better news. Looking forward to having him back out there quick."

Jones' comments mesh with NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport's report Monday that Smith might only miss one week with the ankle injury.

Smith was injured late in the fourth quarter Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints when quarterback Dak Prescott was sacked and fell onto the left tackle's leg. Backup tackle Cameron Fleming replaced Smith for the rest of the game.

Not having Smith against the NFC North-leading Packers is a blow for the Cowboys, but the prognosis that the left tackle likely won't be out long is positive news long term for Dallas.