Constructing the league's best offensive lines

Scan the Dallas line, and you'll find very few weaknesses. Depth was even a strong point for the Cowboys, who lost La'el Collins to injury but had Ronald Leary available to step in and perform excellently in a contract year. It began and continued with the Cowboys' front office -- notorious for making the sexy pick in the draft -- ignoring the trendy selection and building the line, selecting Zack Martin in the first round in 2014 when Johnny Manziel was still on the board, Travis Frederick in the first round in 2013 (the same draft that saw Eric Fisher go first overall) and Tyron Smith with the ninth-overall pick in 2011. Those three, plus existing veteran Doug Free and the addition of top-10 prospect Collins -- who is incredibly talented and was rated as such, but fell out of the draft entirely in one of the most unique draft-week scenarios we'll ever see -- formed the premier line in football.