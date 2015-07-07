Around the NFL

Conor Orr's Top 10 players of 2015

Published: Jul 07, 2015 at 09:22 AM

Wednesday night marks the end of our journey on the NFL Network's The Top 100 Players of 2015 countdown as players 10 through 1 will be revealed starting at 8 p.m. ET.

We at Around The NFL are offering up our own top 10 selections. Please note that NFL players had zero input in the creation of these lists. So they should make a lot more sense.

  1. Aaron Rodgers
    1. J.J. Watt
    2. Tom Brady
    3. Andrew Luck
    4. Peyton Manning
    5. Darrelle Revis
    6. Odell Beckham, Jr.
    7. Marshawn Lynch
    8. Earl Thomas
    9. Tyron Smith

» I wish there was a way for me to fit Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger into my Top 10, but I tried to not favor quarterbacks too heavily. Tyron Smith, for example, is almost unstoppable as a left tackle. That is such a hard value to find as there are only about five elite-level left tackles in football. This merits a Top 10 ranking for me.

» I suppose I'm tipping my hand in terms of my overall cornerback ratings here as well. I don't necessarily subscribe to the school that Richard Sherman is only talented because he plays with two elite safeties, but I do think Darrelle Revis is a better overall cover corner. I also think that Earl Thomas is more instrumental to the Legion of Boom's success.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Jason Pierre-Paul's firework incident, and reviews recent 'Making the Leap' candidates. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson suffers AC joint sprain in practice

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson suffered a sprained AC joint in practice Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance is 'going to play for us this year'

It could be just a matter of weeks before 49ers rookie QB Trey Lance takes full command of the team's offense. At the very least, HC Kyle Shanahan affirmed the No. 3 overall draft pick will get some meaningful situational action this season. 
news

Raiders DE Carl Nassib 'surprised by the big reaction' after becoming first openly gay active NFL player

Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib became the first openly gay active NFL player earlier this offseason. Talking to the media for the first time during training camp, the 28-year-old said he was amazed by the support from teammates and around the league.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson visits Bears practice

Doug Pederson has close ties with Bears HC Matt Nagy and backup QB ﻿Nick Foles﻿. Is Pederson forging a connection with the franchise itself? The former Eagles coach attended Bears training camp Friday.
news

Ravens activate Lamar Jackson from reserve/COVID-19 list

Lamar Jackson is back. The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that the former MVP quarterback has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The QB missed 10 days of camp.
news

Josh Allen, Bills agree to six-year extension worth $258M

Josh Allen and the Bills have agreed to a six-year contract extension through 2028 worth $258 million, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.  
news

Brian Flores: Dolphins 'don't want to trade' CB Xavien Howard

There are only two ways the Dolphins can deal with what CB ﻿Xavien Howard﻿ describes as a fractured relationship with the club. Coach Brian Flores is squarely in favor of repairing the fracture rather than trading the star.
news

Sean McVay: 'Zero chance' Matthew Stafford will ever take preseason snap for Rams

If you thought Sean McVay might reconsider his past approach to the preseason, given that he's breaking in a new QB, think again. Asked whether Matthew Stafford would see action this preseason, the Rams coach responded with a heck no. Not this year, not ever.
news

Titans remove OLB Bud Dupree from PUP list

Titans big free-agent acquisition ﻿Bud Dupree﻿ is one step closer to being ready for the 2021 season. The club announced Friday it activated Dupree from the physically unable to perform list. The edge rusher, who suffered a knee injury last season, passed his physical and is eligible to begin practicing.
news

Roundup: Veteran OL Zach Fulton becomes latest Giants player to retire

Mike Garafolo reported that guard Zach Fulton is hanging up his cleats, marking the third Giants player to retire this week, joining offensive lineman Joe ﻿Looney﻿ and linebacker Todd Davis. 
news

Cardinals' Chase Edmonds: 'I hate the term RB1'

The Arizona Cardinals signed running back James Conner to compete with ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ for snaps this season. The question of who will win that battle isn't something either RB is worried about. 
news

Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons goes 'sideline to sideline' in impressive HOF Game performance

﻿Micah Parsons﻿ didn't play much in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game, but the linebacker showed why the Cowboys pined to make him their first-round pick during the draft process.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW