Conor Orr's Top 10 players of 2015

Wednesday night marks the end of our journey on the NFL Network's The Top 100 Players of 2015 countdown as players 10 through 1 will be revealed starting at 8 p.m. ET.
We at Around The NFL are offering up our own top 10 selections. Please note that NFL players had zero input in the creation of these lists. So they should make a lot more sense.
» I wish there was a way for me to fit Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger into my Top 10, but I tried to not favor quarterbacks too heavily. Tyron Smith, for example, is almost unstoppable as a left tackle. That is such a hard value to find as there are only about five elite-level left tackles in football. This merits a Top 10 ranking for me.
» I suppose I'm tipping my hand in terms of my overall cornerback ratings here as well. I don't necessarily subscribe to the school that Richard Sherman is only talented because he plays with two elite safeties, but I do think Darrelle Revis is a better overall cover corner. I also think that Earl Thomas is more instrumental to the Legion of Boom's success.
