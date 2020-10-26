Concerns escalate around Cam Newton, Patriots after third consecutive loss

This is going to be the most critical week of ﻿Cam Newton﻿'s career. He's going to hear about the mistakes, the benching, the losing and -- of course -- the future for him in New England. This is no longer a story about how Newton can work with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in a post-﻿Tom Brady﻿ era. It's about whether Newton really is capable of still producing at the level we've all come to expect.

Newton had his toughest day of this season in the Patriots' 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. That afternoon worsened early in the fourth quarter, when Belichick replaced Newton in the lineup with backup ﻿Jarrett Stidham﻿. Newton had done plenty to warrant being pulled, as he threw for only 98 yards and three interceptions in three quarters of work. The appearance of Stidham suggested the damage Newton had done might have seriously impacted his ability to lead this team moving forward.

Newton essentially picked the worst possible time to deliver an ugly performance. The Patriots are now 2-4 and in the midst of a three-game losing streak, which hasn't happened in those parts since 2002 (when New England lost four in a row).

"I have to deliver," Newton said. "I haven't done that. One thing that can't happen is I can't allow myself to feel sorry for myself. I know what the issue is. You just have to attack it and do better."

The crazy part about all this is that it was ridiculous to think Newton would've created so many concerns as recently as a month ago. The Patriots opened the season by winning two of their first three games. Their first loss came in Seattle, when the Seahawks thwarted a potential game-winning run by Newton on the final play. Their second came in Kansas City, when they faced the defending champions with Newton sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.

Everything has changed for Newton since he contracted that virus. Prior to being sidelined, he darted around the field on designed runs and tormented opponents with his arm from the pocket. Newton also didn't miss an opportunity to remind his critics that he'd heard all the knocks on him when he was looking for a job this offseason, after the Carolina Panthers released him. He was feeling himself in a big way, as his coaches and teammates raved about his work ethic and leadership.

It's impossible to know how much COVID-19 impacted Newton. It is fair to say it's had a huge effect on this entire team. The Patriots have lost key starters and considerable practice time over the past few weeks. As good as Newton was in those early games, it's clear he isn't good enough to overcome those types of issues on a team that is showing more flaws with each passing week.