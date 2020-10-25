Cam Newton pulled, Jarrett Stidham in at QB for Pats

Cam Newton got a pat on the leg from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Jarrett Stidham began warming up.
And with the Patriots trailing by 24 points after Newton threw his third interception of the game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Patriots pulled Newton and replaced him with Stidham.
Newton was intercepted by Jamar Taylor on the Patriots' final drive of the third quarter. New England was trailing 30-6 at the time.
Newton struggled all game against the 49ers, completing nine of 15 passes for just 98 yards, no touchdowns, the three interceptions and a 39.7 rating.
