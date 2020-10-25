Around the NFL

Cam Newton pulled, Jarrett Stidham in at QB for Pats

Published: Oct 25, 2020 at 06:40 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

﻿Cam Newton﻿ got a pat on the leg from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and ﻿Jarrett Stidham﻿ began warming up.

And with the Patriots trailing by 24 points after Newton threw his third interception of the game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Patriots pulled Newton and replaced him with Stidham.

Newton was intercepted by ﻿Jamar Taylor﻿ on the Patriots' final drive of the third quarter. New England was trailing 30-6 at the time.

Newton struggled all game against the 49ers, completing nine of 15 passes for just 98 yards, no touchdowns, the three interceptions and a 39.7 rating.

Around The NFL will have more shortly.

Related Content

news

Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap tweets house is for sale amid trade reports

﻿Carlos Dunlap﻿ appears ready to leave Cincinnati. The disgruntled defensive end again took to social media to voice his frustrations immediately following the Bengals' last-second loss to the Browns on Sunday, effectually putting his residence up for sale.
news

NFL Week 7: What we learned from Sunday's games

Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers staved off a Titans rally to remain undefeated, while Washington battered the Cowboys and the Packers looked impressive at the Texans' expense. 
news

Mike McCarthy laments Cowboys' response to hit on Andy Dalton

Andy Dalton exited in the third quarter of Sunday's 25-3 loss to Washington after taking a shot to the head. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy took exception to the play, more so because none of his players confronted Bostic for the questionable blow.

news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 7 games

Washington Football Team safety Landon Collins is believed to have suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham feared to have suffered major knee injury in win

Odell Beckham was done for the day early in the afternoon. He could be out for far longer than just a game. The Browns' star wideout went to the locker room in the first quarter of Cleveland's 37-34 win over the Bengals with a left knee injury. Cleveland fears it's serious.
news

Aaron Jones (calf) officially out for Packers vs. Texans

The Green Bay Packers will battle the Houston Texans without ﻿Aaron Jones﻿. The star running back is officially out for today's game due to a calf strain.
news

Lions rookie RB D'Andre Swift could see 'expanded role' vs. Falcons

Detroit Lions rookie running back D'Andre Swift will have an "expanded role" in the Lions offense on Sunday vs. the Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Morning.
news

Raiders, Saints report no new positive COVID-19 cases ahead of Sunday's games

For the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints, both of whom experienced COVID-19 scares this week, it's game on. Neither club reported new positive tests ahead of Sunday's games, and the Raiders' close-contact offensive lineman have been cleared.
news

Injury roundup: Cardinals hopeful DeAndre Hopkins will play vs. Seahawks

DeAndre Hopkins has been battling an ankle injury the last few weeks but Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he is "hopeful" the wide receiver will play against the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

NFL EVP Troy Vincent: 'Rescheduling options will become increasingly limited' as season continues

As the NFL approaches the midway point of the 2020 season, NFL EVP of football operations Troy Vincent issued a memo on Friday addressing rescheduling games due to COVID-19 concerns.
news

Bills TE Dawson Knox tests positive for COVID-19, placed on reserve list

Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed on the reserve/COVID list, the team announced Saturday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL