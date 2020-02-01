Complete list of 'NFL Honors' award winners

Saturday night celebrated another year of excellence in the NFL, with Super Bowl LIV less than 24 hours away.
Here is the complete list of winners from NFL Honors celebrating accomplishments from the 2019 season:
» FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year:Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (Air) and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (Ground)
» Anything But Ordinary Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface:Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald
» Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020: Safety Steve Atwater, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, guard Steve Hutchinson, running back Edgerrin James and safety Troy Polamalu
» AP Comeback Player of the Year Presented by Castrol EDGE: Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill
» Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year:Miami Dolphins' "Mountaineer Shot," as punter Matt Haack threw a trick play shovel pass touchdown to kicker Jason Sanders
» Courtyard Unstoppable Performance of the Year: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week 2 vs. Raiders
» Daily Fantasy Player of the Year presented by DraftKings:Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey
» Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Presented by Nationwide:Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell