Around the NFL

Complete list of 'NFL Honors' award winners

Published: Feb 01, 2020 at 09:00 AM

Saturday night celebrated another year of excellence in the NFL, with Super Bowl LIV less than 24 hours away.

Here is the complete list of winners from NFL Honors celebrating accomplishments from the 2019 season:

» Pepsi Rookie of the Year:San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa

» FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Year:Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (Air) and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (Ground)

» AP Defensive Player of the Year:New England Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore

» Salute To Service Award Presented by USAA: Former Chargers LB Donnie Edwards

» AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Presented by Oakley: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

» AP Offensive Player of the Year:New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas

» Anything But Ordinary Player of the Year presented by Microsoft Surface:Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald

» AP Defensive Rookie of the Year:San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa

» Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020: Safety Steve Atwater, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, guard Steve Hutchinson, running back Edgerrin James and safety Troy Polamalu

» Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award: Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson

» AP Comeback Player of the Year Presented by Castrol EDGE: Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill

» AP Assistant Coach of the Year:Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman

» Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year:Miami Dolphins' "Mountaineer Shot," as punter Matt Haack threw a trick play shovel pass touchdown to kicker Jason Sanders

» Deacon Jones Award:Tampa Bay Buccaneers DE Shaquil Barrett

» Bud Light Celly of the Year:Seattle Seahawks wide receiving corps for NSYNC "Bye Bye Bye" dance

» Don Shula High School Coach of the Year Award:Matt Land, Dalton High School (Dalton, Ga.)

» Courtyard Unstoppable Performance of the Year:  Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week 2 vs. Raiders

» AP Coach of the Year Presented by Bose:  Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh

» Daily Fantasy Player of the Year presented by DraftKings:Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey

» AP Most Valuable Player Presented by Pizza Hut:Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

» Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Presented by Nationwide:Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scott Fitterer: Panthers aiming for 'best available' with No. 6 pick but will 'be aggressive' in adding a QB

The Panthers were in prime position to select a quarterback high in last year's draft but chose not to. They're in even better position this year, and are even more interested in adding one, but again might pass. GM Scott Fitterer assured the club is determined to improve its QB room regardless.
news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel sees 'untapped' potential in Tua Tagovailoa: 'I think his best days are in front of him'

New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel sees parts of Tua Tagovailoa's game that have the makings of a franchise signal-caller. 
news

Matt LaFleur: Packers have 'two No. 1 backs' in Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon

Speaking Wednesday from the NFL Scouting Combine, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur boasted about the versatility both Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon bring to the offense.
news

Panthers' Matt Rhule 'forward-thinking,' not worried about pressure of job status

Coming off back-to-back five-win seasons, it's a pivotal year for Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, who likely wouldn't survive another season of struggles.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: 'We will work at (Lamar Jackson's) urgency' on contract extension

Lamar Jackson's contract status has been a constant topic of discussion for much of the last year, and continues to be one between the former MVP and Baltimore. GM Eric DeCosta reiterated that Jackson's extension is a priority for the Ravens.
news

New head coach Josh McDaniels has 'no doubt' Derek Carr is Raiders' Week 1 quarterback

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was emphatic in his support of Derek Carr during an appearance on NFL Network on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll: 'We have no intention' of trading Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks head coach told reporters Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that the team has "no intention" to trade star quarterback Russell Wilson.
news

Cardinals grant WR Andy Isabella permission to seek trade

It seems Andy Isabella's time in Arizona is near an end. The Cardinals have granted the wide receiver permission to seek a trade.
news

Giants release veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph in salary-cap cutting move

The New York Giants released veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph. The move will save the team $5 million against the 2022 salary cap.
news

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim agree to contract extensions

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Cardinals agreed to contract extensions with head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim. 
news

2022 NFL Scouting Combine Buzz: 'A lot of teams' interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade despite surgery

Were the 49ers' trade prospects for Jimmy Garoppolo hurt by news of the QB's shoulder surgery? General manager John Lynch doesn't think so. Here's all the buzz from the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard: 'I'm not quitting on Parris Campbell'

Despite the lack of production, Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that he isn't giving up on oft-injured wide receiver Parris Campbell being a contributor.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW