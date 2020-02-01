Ravens' Greg Roman named NFL's top assistant coach

Having previously been tight ends coach and assistant head coach for the Ravens, Greg Roman took over as offensive coordinator in Baltimore in 2019.

In the statement that went with Roman's new job title, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said, "Increasing Greg's responsibilities will help us get where we're going on offense."

Where the offense wound up going was into the history books, as Roman's offense allowed second-season sensation Lamar Jackson to flourish at quarterback -- throwing and rushing -- and the Ravens soared to an AFC North title and the No. 1 seed.

For his impact, Roman was recognized as the 2019 AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year during Saturday's NFL Honors in Miami.

While NFL offenses have leaned heavily on the passing game in recent seasons, Roman's offense led a rushing resurgence and totaled an NFL-record 3,296 rushing yards. Jackson, who led the league with 43 total touchdowns, set a new single-season QB rushing record with 1,206 yards and coupled with running back Mark Ingram (1,018 yards) to become just the second QB-RB tandem to tally 1,000-plus rushing yards in the same season.

In addition to leading the league in rushing yards, the Ravens' offense tallied a league-high 531 points in the regular season and churned out a league-best 5.5 yards per carry.

Producers of a sterling 14-2 record in the regular season, the Ravens' offense was rarely slowed down (it scored 25 or more points in each of its losses) and was held to a regular-season low of 20 in a win against the eventual NFC champion 49ers.

Roman certainly moved the Ravens in the right direction in 2019 and has the awards hardware to prove it.