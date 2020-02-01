49ers DE Nick Bosa named Defensive Rookie of Year

Nick Bosa lit the NFL on fire this season, helping the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl LIV.

The Niners pass rusher added another award to his growing list of accomplishments, taking home the 2019 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award Saturday night at NFL Honors in Miami.

Nick and Joey Bosa (2016) became the first set of brothers to win the award.

While the 49ers boast an array of first-round talent along the defensive line, it's not surprising that it all clicked after San Francisco made Bosa the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

The edge rusher combines a relentless motor, size, phenomenal IQ to diagnose plays, great hand technique, power off the edge, speed to chase down ball-carriers from the backside, and explosiveness to give offensive linemen fits.

Bosa compiled nine regular-season sacks, 47 tackles, two passes defended, and one interception. He added to those totals in two postseason games, gobbling up three additional sacks and another pass defended.

Bosa's relentless motor, a trait he shares with brother Joey, makes the pass rusher a nightmare for offenses. In 18 games, including the postseason, the bash brother compiled 90 total pressures, 19 hits and 58 hurries, per Pro Football Focus. He also added 20 stops and 12 stops in coverage in the regular season, most among all rookies in each category. Bosa's 80 total pressures during the regular season were 14 more than any other edge defender has ever accumulated as a rookie, per PFF.

It's not every day a fully polished edge rusher jumps onto the scene and dominates the way Bosa did for stretches during the season. Even among a star-studded 49ers defensive line, the rookie stood out every week, even planting a flag on Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns in prime time.

The DROY award adds to Bosa's first-year accomplishments. He was named to the Pro Bowl, was the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year and the PFWA Rookie of the Year. Now Bosa and the Niners head into Super Bowl LIV with one more trophy they'd like to win.