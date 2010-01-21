Community outreach programs scheduled for South Florida

NEW YORK -- Super Bowl XLIV brings much more than football to South Florida. Throughout the weeks preceding the game, more than 50 charitable activities and community outreach programs will enliven and enrich the community and provide lasting legacies.
Super Bowl Week activities will also include the announcement of the annual Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and a celebration of the positive impact of the NFL Youth Education Town initiative.
The following are just some of the ways the NFL and Super Bowl XLIV will benefit the host community:
"SUPER BOWL XLIV PLAYBOOK WORKSHOP SERIES"
THREE WORKSHOPS FOR SMALL, MINORITY AND FEMALE BUSINESS OWNERS
The NFL has partnered with several South Florida business development agencies to deliver a series of business workshops designed to educate, engage and empower the owners of South Florida's booming minority and women-owned small business community. The workshops are presented by the NFL Emerging Business Program.
These educational and networking opportunities offer local business owners free professional development forums and are being held at the Kovens Conference Center at Florida International University (3000 Northeast 151st St, North Miami) and the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (2650 Sistrunk Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 33311) in January.
Each workshop tackles issues facing small businesses today. Areas of focus include branding, social marketing and strategic alliance. Each workshop will be interactive and each business will leave with the beginnings of a game plan that they can build on for future success. A workshop called "Proven Ways to Stay Afloat in Today's Economy" will be held at the African American Research Library and Cultural Center on Thursday, Jan. 21. The final workshop, "Strategic Alliances - To Know is to Grow," will be hosted by the Kovens Conference Center on Thursday, Jan. 28. An initial workshop on ways to "Build a Successful and Sustainable Brand" was held earlier in January. For more information, visit www.southfloridasuperbowl.com/playbook-workshop or contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435/917-816-2885 or clare.graff@nfl.com.
NFL PLAY 60 COMMUNITY BLITZ
Before they compete in the 2010 Pro Bowl on Sunday, January 31, some of the NFL's biggest stars will come together as one team Thursday, Jan. 28, in the largest community program in the league's history. Following morning practices Pro Bowl players, coaches and Bank of America community volunteers will spend the afternoon working to improve the South Florida community as part of the first-ever "NFL PLAY 60 Community Blitz" in celebration of the Pro Bowl.
During the Blitz, launched in partnership with NFL PLAYERS and league sponsor Bank of America, Pro Bowl players and more than 150 Bank of America associates will take part in three service projects in Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach Counties. The projects are each designed to help local children stay healthy and active as part of NFL PLAY 60, the league's campaign to fight childhood obesity. Bank of America also will donate $100,000 to PLAY 60 non-profit community partners as part of the program.
The Broward County event will take place at RISE Academy School of Science and Technology (3698 NW 15th Street, Lauderhill, Fla. 33311), a free public charter elementary school from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Players will be joined by NFL Commissioner ROGER GOODELL and NFLPA Executive Director DEMAURICE SMITH and will work with non-profit organization KaBOOM!, RISE students, Bank of America associates and other community volunteers to construct a customized playground at the school, which is currently without a gym or play area.
In Miami-Dade County, players will gather at the NFL Youth Education Town (7090 Northwest 22nd Avenue Miami) to host an NFL PLAY 60 Football Festival and healthy cooking demonstration from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Together, the group will lead local children in football and fitness drills, and host a healthy cooking demonstration with FLIPANY, a community group that provides affordable physical activity and nutrition programs for local youth. This site will also include a "Super Kids-Super Sharing" sports equipment drive, as part of the league's environmental initiatives around the Super Bowl and Pro Bowl. In addition, Bank of America will fund a healthy meal pack assembly for school children to benefit the Daily Bread Food Bank.
A third group of players will volunteer in Palm Beach County with NFL Network analyst JAMIE DUKES. They will work with non-profit organization Boundless Playgrounds to build an adaptive play-space for physically challenged students at Boca Raton Community Middle School (1251 N.W. 8th St., Boca Raton, Fla. 33486) from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Throughout the year, students at the school have participated in the NFL PLAY 60 Challenge, an in-school program designed by the American Heart Association to help children stay physically active for 60 minutes a day.
For more information, contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435/917-816-2885 or clare.graff@nfl.com.
ART & JAZZ ON THE AVENUE
Hosed by the South Florida Super Bowl Host Committee, the Art & Jazz on the Avenue will include special football-themed events with NFL players, both past and current, as well as Florida Atlantic University players and coaches on Thursday, Jan. 28 from 6:00-10:00 p.m. at Old School Square (51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, Fla.). The evening event includes open houses, music and a gallery stroll.
For more information, contact David Silverstein, South Florida Super Bowl Host Committee, at 305-614-7553/305-803-1234 or dsilverstein@southfloridasuperbowl.com.
SUPER BOWL XLIV ENVIRONMENTAL PROGRAM
The NFL Environmental Program has developed a series of initiatives to minimize the impact of Super Bowl activities on the local and global environment. Environmental projects are developed in partnership with the South Florida Super Bowl XLIV Host Committee and local, state and national organizations. These initiatives include:
Solid Waste Management/Recycling - Comprehensive solid waste management at major NFL event facilities. This project diverts waste from local landfills through recycling and reusing potential waste materials. Targeted sites include Dolphin Stadium, the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center (site of the Super Bowl XLIV Media Center), the NFL Tailgate Party and others.
Prepared Food Recovery - Extra prepared food from Super Bowl and Pro Bowl events will be collected for donation in partnership with Feeding South Florida. Food recovered through this effort will go to soup kitchens, shelters and other local organizations that provide meals to those in need.
Materials Donation - Decorative materials, building materials, office supplies and other reusable items will be recovered and donated to local nonprofit organizations. Some materials are appropriate for reuse while others will be used as fundraising auction items. United Way of Broward County will distribute these items to regional nonprofits. Suddath, a local moving and storage company, is providing collection containers and temporary storage for donated materials following Super Bowl events.
Sports Equipment and Book Donation Project - The Super Kids-Super Sharing Sports Equipment and Book Donation project was developed in partnership with the Miami Dolphins, South Florida Super Bowl Host Committee, NFL Youth Education Towns (YET), local Boys & Girls Clubs and more than 80 schools in the greater Miami area. Local students are bringing gently used or new books, sports equipment and board games to their schools this month. These items will be collected then donated to pre-selected local schools and organizations serving children in need. On Thursday, Jan. 28, the media is invited to the NFL YET at Gwen Cherry Park in Miami (7090 NW 22nd Avenue, Miami), where students and coordinators from more than 80 schools will bring donated sports equipment, books and games between 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Miami Dolphins wide receiver GREG CAMARILLO will be in attendance to sign autographs. (Best photo opportunities will be from 9:45-11:00 a.m.). For more information, contact Susan Groh at 401-952-0885.
Climate Change Initiative - Several steps are being taken to reduce the overall greenhouse gas impact of Super Bowl activities and events. Renewable energy provided by EarthEra will power Dolphin Stadium for the entire time that Pro Bowl and Super Bowl are hosted there. The renewable energy credits (RECs) provided will be generated by wind and solar energy.
Another part of the Climate Change Initiative is a series of urban forestry projects throughout South Florida developed in partnership with the US Forest Service and the Florida Division of Forestry. Several hundred native species trees are being planted at schools, parks and playgrounds as part of this project. In cooperation with state and federal agencies, the greenhouse gas reduction created by these trees will be monitored and recorded over time.
For more information, contact Jack Groh at 401-952-0886.
SUPER ART IN THE PARK
Hosted by the South Florida Super Bowl Host Committee, Super Art in the Park will feature an evening filled with activities in and around Ponce Circle Park. This event will feature free live music, art, sports memorabilia, kids' activities on Friday, Jan. 29 from 6:00 p.m. -12:00 a.m. at Ponce Circle Park (2810 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, Fla.).
For more information, contact David Silverstein, South Florida Super Bowl Host Committee, at or at 305-614-7553/305-803-1234 or dsilverstein@southfloridasuperbowl.com.
USA FOOTBALL "TEAM USA VS. THE WORLD"
On Saturday, Jan. 30 at 12:00 p.m. USA Football will host the "Team USA vs. The World" game at Lockhart Stadium (5301 Northwest 12th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) The game matches USA Football's 2010 Junior National Team - 45 of the country's top high school seniors - against a World Select team composed of 45 of the best players aged 19 and under from outside the United States spanning eight countries on four continents. The game will be televised live by NFL Network.
For more information, contact Steve Alic at 703-992-8325 or salic@usafootball.com.
SUPER SATURDAY IN THE STREET
Hosted by the South Florida Super Bowl Host Committee, Super Saturday in the Street will consist of local businesses taking it to the street with an extreme tailgating event in downtown Hollywood (between 19th and 21st avenues) on Saturday, Jan. 30 from 12:00- 6:00 p.m. Visitors will sample food from great local restaurants and vote on their best tailgating experiences.
For more information, contact David Silverstein, South Florida Super Bowl Host Committee, at 305-614-7553/305-803-1234 or dsilverstein@southfloridasuperbowl.com.
GAME DAY FAN PLAZA
Game Day Fan Plaza, the NFL's newest fan friendly pre-game entertainment area, will be open free to the public and Pro Bowl fans on Sunday, Jan. 31 at Dolphin Stadium (adjacent to Gates F, G & H). Fans will have the opportunity to challenge themselves in four interactive elements-"Field Goal Kick", "Let It Fly", "The Quarterback Challenge" and "Touch Pass". Game Day Fan Plaza will be open on Pro Bowl Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Game Day Fan Plaza will be open on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Only Super Bowl ticket holders will be allowed admission to Dolphin Stadium on this day.
In addition to the games, Game Day Fan Plaza will be the home to the Vince Lombardi Trophy and Super Bowl champion rings through the years also will be on display. NFL player appearances, sponsor exhibits, entertainment, food and merchandise stands as well as the NFL FLAG Tournament of Champions competition on the clinic field. NFL players will appear in Game Day Fan Plaza from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Pro Bowl Sunday to sign autographs from fans.
Game Day Fan Plaza will also include Alex's Lemonade Stand booths on Pro Bowl Sunday and Super Bowl Sunday. Founded by a young cancer patient in her front yard, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation has grown into a national foundation dedicated to finding a cure for pediatric cancer. 2010 marks 10 years since Alexandra "Alex" Scott (1996-2004) held her first front yard lemonade stand to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancer. The NFL has invited the foundation and Alex's family to launch their 10-year-anniversary campaign by setting up lemonade stands to raise funds for their foundation as part of Game Day Fan Plaza. www.alexslemonade.org
For more information, contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435/917-816-2885 or clare.graff@nfl.com or contact Liz Benz with BZA at 352-514-0550 or elizabethb@bzapr.com.
NFL FLAG NATIONAL TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
On Sunday, Jan. 31, the NFL will celebrate its stars of the future at the 2009 NFL FLAG National Tournament of Champions. For the first time, the tournament will take place on Pro Bowl Sunday at Game Day Fan Plaza, the NFL's festival area adjacent to Dolphin Stadium.
More than 130,000 youngsters across the country played NFL FLAG this year. Twenty-four teams advanced to the National Championship tournament. All teams qualified by winning their NFL FLAG regional tournament in October and November. NFL FLAG teaches values and life skills on and off the field. It is a non-contact version of traditional football and is offered for boys and girls ages 5-17 in cities across the country.
Teams will compete for titles in 9-11-Year Old Co-ed; 12-14-Year-Old Boys; and 12-14-Year-Old Girls divisions. All participating teams will be recognized on-field prior to Pro Bowl kickoff, and all teams will receive tickets to the game.
For more information, contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435/917-816-2885 or clare.graff@nfl.com.
SUPER BOWL XLIV ONE WORLD SUPER HUDDLE
South Florida area fifth graders will learn about the differences that make them unique and the similarities that bring them together as part of the NFL's diversity program "One World: Connecting Communities, Cultures, and Classrooms." On Monday, Feb. 1 from 10:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m., eight classes from varying ethnic and racial backgrounds who have been communicating with each other through pen-pal letters will meet for the first time at Miami Children's Museum (980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami). Together, they will create a multicultural art project with local artist CARLOS ALVES, cook healthy snacks, listen to the sounds of jazz and participate in a Latin dance activity. Students will also have the opportunity to learn more about their pen pals and interact with NFL players. Local schools participating in the One World event are as follows: Chapel Trail Elementary, Park Springs Elementary, Royal Palm Elementary (Broward County); Eugenia B. Thomas Elementary, Norland Elementary, Virginia Boone-Highland Oaks Elementary (Miami-Dade County); and two classes from Panther Run Elementary (Palm Beach County).
For more information about One World, contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435/917-816-2885 or clare.graff@nfl.com.
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY BUILDS
Throughout Super Bowl week, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami, Broward and South Palm Beach Counties have planned projects to build homes and communities in partnership with low-income families in need of a simple, decent place to live.
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami has will hold it 12th annual Blitz Build 2010, an accelerated construction event where 2,000 people will complete ten homes over the course of two weeks. The team will begin the build on Monday, Feb. 1 and continue through Saturday, Feb. 13 from 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. daily (except for Sunday, Feb. 7). Blitz Build 2010 will take place in Shrader's Haven, a 22-lot community (15372 SW 287 St., South Dade). For more information, contact Michelle Marcos at 305-607-1949.
Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County will participate in Super Build on Wednesday, Feb. 3 from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. The Super Build will take place in East Boynton Beach (228 NW 7th Avenue, Boynton Beach, Fla. 33435). Media interested in attending should contact Gina Graves at ggraves@hfhboca.org
The Habitat for Humanity of Broward County is hosting "Helmets for Homes Build Day" on Friday, Feb. 5 from 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Homeowners, volunteers and community leaders will work side by side with to build homes at their inaugural "Green Build" (2224 NW 26th Street, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 33311). Media interested in attending should contact Christi Rice at 954.618.9678.
STAY COOL IN SCHOOL
NFL PLAYERS will once again partner with this year's Super Bowl host city to present the Stay Cool in School program, an annual curriculum-based initiative impacting more than 22,000 students in Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Now in its 15th year, Stay Cool in School encourages fifth grade students to actively utilize language arts while enhancing their creative writing skills.
Through Stay Cool in School, students submit essays on the topic of "My Winning Moment" in which they describe a time when they experienced the thrill of victory similar to that of their football heroes. Ten finalists were selected by Miami Dolphins wide receiver GREG CAMARILLO, and each will receive the ultimate prize: a visit to his or her classroom by NFL players on Monday, Feb. 1. Winners and their classmates will also receive Stay Cool in School t-shirts and gifts for their classroom.
The student with the highest essay score will be chosen from the top winners and named the Grand Prize Touchdown Winner. The Touchdown Winner will be given the opportunity to act as a student reporter for NFLPLAYERS.COM and Weekly Reader and conduct exclusive interviews with NFL players at a Super Bowl week event. The final article will be published on the NFLPLAYERS.COM and Weekly Reader websites.
Sponsored by licensed trading card companies Upper Deck, Panini and Topps, Stay Cool in School is an initiative that allows NFL PLAYERS to give back to the Super Bowl host community while highlighting its players as an integral part of the organization's corporate mission.
For more information, contact Lara Potter or Jilane Rodgers at 202-572-7500.
TRAINING CAMP FOR LIFE
Training Camp for Life will take place on Monday, Feb. 1 at Kinloch Park Middle School (4340 NW 3rd Street Miami). The camp is a character and life-skills development program designed to provide resources and positive reinforcement to at-risk students in order to help them deal with the real issues in their everyday lives. As part of the program, current and former NFL players team up with Learn It Cares, the non-profit affiliate of Learn It Systems, to share their experiences and use the power of sports to connect with students through positive leadership, education and community service.
For more information about this and other NFLPA outreach events, contact Willis Whalen at 202-756-9158 or Christie Gagnon at 202-258-2567.
SUPER CELEBRITY FISHING CLASSIC KICKOFF PARTY
Hosted by the South Florida Super Bowl Host Committee, The Super Celebrity Fishing Classic, to be held Feb. 3, will honor WILLIAM BLEAKLEY, MARQUIS COOPER, COREY SMITH and NICK SCHUYLER; four friends and teammates all involved in last February's tragic boating accident. The Kickoff Party, also hosted by the South Florida Super Bowl Host Committee, on Monday, Feb. 1 from 7:00-10:00 p.m. at IGFA Fishing Hall of Fame (300 Gulf Stream Way, Dania Beach, Fla.) will include a captain's meeting, final registration, silent & live auctions and a video tribute. Tickets cost $150 each.
For more information, contact David Silverstein, South Florida Super Bowl Host Committee, at 305-614-7553/305-803-1234 or dsilverstein@southfloridasuperbowl.com.
MILITARY OUTREACH
The following events are planned for members of the military and their families: " Tuesday, Feb. 2: NFL players will visit servicemembers at Homestead Air Reserve Base For media parking information and authorization, contact Clare Graff at clare.graff@nfl.com " Thursday, Feb. 4 at 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. Children of military members from Homestead Air Reserve Base will enjoy special youth football clinics at NFL Game Day Fan Plaza, the NFL's festival area adjacent to Dolphin Stadium. " Friday, Feb 5: Servicemembers will be special attendees at the Media Center for the NFL Man of the Year and Commissioner's press conference.
For more information, contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435/917-816-2885 or clare.graff@nfl.com.
PLAY 60 CHALLENGE SCHOOL VISIT
As part of NFL PLAY 60, the league's youth health and fitness campaign, NFL players will visit Sunset Elementary (5120 Sunset Drive, Miami) for a special fitness activity on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 9:30 a.m. The Play 60 Challenge, developed in conjunction with the American Heart Association, is the primary in-school curriculum for NFL PLAY 60. Fifth graders at Sunset Elementary took part in the NFL PLAY 60 Challenge, a Super Bowl program that taught students the importance of getting 60 minutes of daily physical activity. Over 14,000 South Florida 4th and 5th graders participated in the Challenge in the months leading up to Super Bowl Week.
For more information about the Play 60 Challenge, contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435/917-816-2885 or clare.graff@nfl.com.
SUPER CELEBRITY FISHING CLASSIC TOURNAMENT
Hosted by the South Florida Super Bowl Host Committee, The Super Celebrity Fishing Classic Tournament will honor WILLIAM BLEAKLEY, MARQUIS COOPER, COREY SMITH and NICK SCHUYLER; four friends and teammates all involved in last February's tragic boating accident off the coast of Clearwater, Fla. The tournament will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 3 from 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. at the Doubletree Grand Hotel-Biscayne Bay/Sea Isle Marina (1717 North Bayshore Drive, Miami) The tournament will feature legendary and current pro athletes, as well as celebrities. All the proceeds generated from this event will be donated to a charity/foundation chosen by the victims' families. Tickets: VIP package-$3,500; Celebrity Boast package-$2,000; Basic Boat package-$1,200 and Award Ceremony ticket-$100.
For more information, contact David Silverstein, South Florida Super Bowl Host Committee, at 305-614-7553/305-803-1234 or dsilverstein@southfloridasuperbowl.com.
NFL CHARITIES YOUTH BOWLING CLINIC
On Wednesday, Feb. 3 from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m., 30 boys and girls from both South Florida NFL Youth Education Towns will be guests of NFL Charities at a youth bowling clinic, learning the basics of the game.
Professional bowlers, including members of the PBA Tour, will conduct the clinic and provide one-on-one instruction for the youngsters at SpareZ Lanes (5325 South University Drive, Davie, Fla. 33328), which is donating the facility as well as lunch.
Each child will receive their own fitted bowling ball, shirt and bag courtesy of Strike Ten and Reebok. Miami Dolphins players will bowl with the youngsters during the event.
For more information, contact Nick Nicolosi at 201-489-0049 or at n.nicolosi@verizon.net.
NFL PLAY 60 KIDS' DAY AT NFL GAME DAY FAN PLAZA
NFL PLAY 60 Kids' Day gives 250 local children the opportunity to spend time with NFL players at the NFL Game Day Fan Plaza (located adjacent to Gates F, G and H at Dolphin Stadium) on Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 11:00 a.m-2:00 p.m. Area children will take part in the excitement of Super Bowl Week alongside current and former NFL players. Kids will learn more about the importance of healthy living during Kids' Day as part of NFL PLAY 60, aimed at helping youngsters get 60 minutes of exercise each day. All Kids' Day attendees completed the NFL PLAY 60 Challenge. As part of the contest, local students were challenged to get 60 minutes of physical activity a day. As part of their Kids' Day experience, local children will: " Participate in interactive PLAY 60 fitness activities using the innovative HOPSports training system " Spend time playing games as part of the Playworks program which focuses on active, inclusive play " Learn basic NFL FLAG skills and drills alongside NFL players during NFL FLAG Football clinics " Participate in Cartoon Network activities including a Football Obstacle Course, Ben 10 Bike Challenge, Jedi Training area and a photo area with live characters from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. For more information about NFL PLAY 60 Kids' Day, contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435/917-816-2885 or clare.graff@nfl.com.
NFL/AMERICAN UROLOGICAL ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION PROSTATE CANCER SCREENING
One in every six men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime. While most men might know the stats of their favorite NFL player, they are likely unaware of other important statistics that could save their lives. That is why NFL Hall of Famer and prostate cancer survivor MIKE HAYNES, in conjunction with the NFL and the American Urological Association Foundation (AUA Foundation), are encouraging men across the country to "Know Your Stats" through a national prostate awareness cancer program. As part of the program, NFL alumni will be screened for prostate cancer Wednesday, Feb. 3 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the Renaissance Ft. Lauderdale Hotel (1617 SE 17th Street Ft. Lauderdale, Florida 33316) in the first floor Atlantic Ballroom. The free event is offered to current and former players, sponsored by the NFL Player Care Foundation through the AUA Foundation.
For more information, contact Tori Fort, 202.361.0445 or Victoria.Fort@zenogroup.com
NFL YOUTH FOOTBALL SUPER BOWL CLINICS
More than 500 children from military families, local schools and Special Olympics programs will learn flag football fundamentals, sportsmanship and teamwork from current and former NFL players as well as area youth coaches. All NFL Youth Football activities will take place at the clinic fields within NFL Game Day Fan Plaza, adjacent to Dolphin Stadium. Clinics are open for pre-selected children throughout Super Bowl week. Clinics will be held on Thursday, Feb. 4 from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 5, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Friday's events will also feature an NFL Girls Flag Football Showcase for local female high school flag football players from 12:30-3:00 p.m. Schools participating in the showcase include Seminole Ridge High School, Boca Raton High School, Jupiter High School and Leon High School.
For more information on specific clinic times, contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435/917-816-2885 or clare.graff@nfl.com.
REBUILDING TOGETHER "KICKOFF TO REBUILD"
On Thursday, Feb. 4, Rebuilding Together joins with its local Miami-Dade affiliate and the NFL for the 15th-Annual "Kickoff to Rebuild" project. Since 1995, Rebuilding Together has partnered with the NFL to bring its mission of preserving affordable homeownership and revitalizing communities to Super Bowl cities.
This year several hundred volunteers including current NFL players, Miami area community leaders, and local and national sponsors are mobilizing to revitalize the community of Coconut Grove by providing no-cost home repairs that embrace healthy and safe housing principles. The Steve Harvey Morning Show will be broadcasting live from the project site as volunteers are busy at work. Coconut Grove is an historic neighborhood characterized by its rich diversity of culture and old homes, located five miles from downtown Miami.
A press conference will be held at Noon. Media can check in at the corner of Elizabeth St. and Thomas Ave. in Coconut Grove. For more information on Rebuilding Together, contact Becky Carter at 202-302-1139 or visit www.rebuildingtogether.org.
NFL YOUTH EDUCATION TOWN (NFLYET)/
NFL FOUNDATIONS YOUTH FOOTBALL CLINIC
The NFL has constructed Youth Education Towns (NFLYETs) for 16 years in Super Bowl host cities. The NFL YET program is aimed at positively impacting youth in at-risk neighborhoods. There are two NFL Youth Education Towns in South Florida, one is located in Fort Lauderdale and one in Miami. The Miami NFL YET opened following Super Bowl XXIX and the Fort Lauderdale NFL YET opened as a legacy of Super Bowl XXXIII.
Current and former NFL players who received NFL Charities grants and NFL Youth Football Fund grants within the past year will host a youth football clinic for NFL YET children at the at the Fort Lauderdale Youth Education Town (2621 S.W. 15th Street, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. 33312) on Thursday, Feb. 4, from 3:00-4:00 p.m. The clinic will be immediately followed at the same location by a press conference where NFL Commissioner ROGER GOODELL will announce a $1 million NFL gift to the two South Florida NFL YETs and celebrate the ways that the centers have benefited the surrounding community. Commissioner Goodell will be joined by government officials, host committee members, Miami Dolphins representatives and NFL players including Pro Football Hall of Famer and ESPN analyst STEVE YOUNG; ESPN Monday Night Football analyst RON JAWORKSI; Miami Dolphins quarterback CHAD PENNINGTON; and Denver Broncos linebacker DARRELL REID. Young, Jaworski, Pennington and Reid will also participate in the youth football clinic from 3:00- 4:00 p.m.
This year, funds donated by the NFL and the South Florida Super Bowl XLIV Host Committee will be used to fund building expansion at the Miami NFL YET and programmatic enhancements, equipment upgrades to the multi-media lab and the establishment of an endowment in Ft Lauderdale. The press conference will also include the announcement of a donation of photography equipment valued at $150,000 by Canon, a community partner of the initiative, to fund the use of photography equipment by youth at each of the 13 NFL Youth Education Towns across the country. Canon will also participate in the youth football clinic, hosting a photography station as part of the event. Canon spokesperson ARCHIE MANNING will participate in the press conference.
A bus will depart the Media Center for this event at 3:00 p.m. Media are welcome to use the bus service.
For more information about the NFL YET/NFL Foundations Youth Football Clinic, contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435/917-816-2885 or clare.graff@nfl.com.
SUPER BOWL XLIV BUSINESS LEADERSHIP FORUM
The South Florida Regional Planning Council and 20 of the area's leading small business professional leadership and development organizations will join the NFL and Sprint to host the "Super Bowl XLIV Business Leadership Forum," an event that will bring together corporate leaders, up-and-coming business executives, entrepreneurs and small, minority and women business owners to discuss leadership, winning business strategies and realities of a diverse workplace in America.
NFL players turned businessmen, such as Fort Lauderdale locals KEITH SIMS, PAT BALLAGE, and KIM BOKAMPER will be joined by nationally recognized business leaders during a 60-minute exchange of thoughts, perspectives and business strategies, led by WPLG anchor KRISTI KRUEGER and KEVIN GALE, Editor of the South Florida Business Journal.
The Business Leadership Forum will be held on Thursday, Feb. 4 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the Miniaci Theater on the campus of Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale (3301 College Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.). A networking reception will precede the forum in DeSantos Hall at Nova's H. Wayne Huizenga School of Business and Entrepreneurship (same address/across the courtyard). The forum and reception are ticketed events.
For more information about the Business Leadership Forum, contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435/917-816-2885 or clare.graff@nfl.com.
WHY NOT SPORTS, INC. SPORTS CAREER EXPO
The Why Not Sports, Inc. 2010-Sports Career Expo is a one-day sports career conference for high school student athletes designed to enlighten them on athletic and non-athletic sports career opportunities. It will be held Thursday, Feb. 4 from 9:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the American Senior High School (18350 NW 67th Ave. Miami) and will include a series of workshops, panel discussions, and exhibitors fair. More than 700 students from Miami area high schools will attend the free event. While there, they will be exposed to professional athletes and sports industry executives including current NFL players.
For more information, contact Nenette A. Chambliss at 678-471-5064 or www.whynotsports.org.
SUPER BOWL NFL CHARITIES CELEBRITY BOWLING CLASSIC
The 5th Annual NFL Charities/GoBowling.com Super Bowl Celebrity Bowling Classic will be held on Thursday, Feb. 4 at SpareZ Lanes (5325 South University Drive, Davie, Fla. 33328), at 8:00 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit the NFL Youth Education Town initiative.
The Bowling Classic, sponsored by GoBowling.com, will team four amateur bowlers with a different celebrity, including current and former NFL players and members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Prizes will be awarded to members of the top three finishing teams. Each bowler will also receive a commemorative Super Bowl bowling ball and pin and a gift bag of official Super Bowl apparel from Reebok.
For more information, contact Nick Nicolosi at 201-489-0049 or at n.nicolosi@verizon.net
MAKE-A-WISH FOUNDATION
Through the assistance of the NFL, the Make-A-Wish Foundation® of America will grant the wishes of 13 children to attend Super Bowl XLIV. The children and their families will arrive in South Florida on Thursday, Feb. 4 and Friday, Feb. 5 for a full weekend of activities. On Sunday, Feb. 7, the children and family members will attend Super Bowl XLIV at Dolphin Stadium.
Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2010, the Make-A-Wish Foundation grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. It's the largest wish-granting organization in the world. With the help of generous donors and nearly 25,000 volunteers, the Make-A-Wish Foundation grants a wish every 40 minutes and has granted more than 188,000 wishes in the United States since its inception.
For more information, contact Brent Goodrich, Make-A-Wish Foundation® of America, at 602-792-3185 or bgoodrich@wish.org.
SUPER CLEMATIS BY NIGHT
Hosted by the South Florida Super Bowl Host Committee, Super Clematis by Night will feature a meet-and-greet session with NFL players, a parade, drill teams, cheerleaders, interactive sports, a drumline competition and a concert at Meyer Amphitheatre on Thursday, Feb. 4 from 5:00 - 11:00 p.m. on Clematis Street in Downtown West Palm Beach.
For more information, contact David Silverstein, South Florida Super Bowl Host Committee, at 305-614-7553/305-803-1234 or dsilverstein@southfloridasuperbowl.com.
NFL ALUMNI SUPER BOWL OF GOLF SHOWCASE
The NFL Alumni Super Bowl of Golf Showcase will be held Friday, Feb. 5 from 7:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Grande Oaks Golf Club (3201 West Rolling Hills Circle Davie, Fla. 33328). The event features current and former NFL players participating as celebrity captains in a fun-filled and challenging round of golf with great entertainment and hospitality. The Super Bowl of Golf Showcase serves as a major fundraising vehicle for the youth-oriented programs of the NFL Alumni, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) non-profit charitable organization with a mission of Caring for Kids.
For more information, contact Marty Lerch at 800-878-5437, x212.
NFL ALUMNI PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARDS DINNER PRESENTED BY SAMSUNG
The NFL Alumni Player of the Year Awards Dinner presented by Samsung will be held Friday, Feb. 5, from 6:00-10:00 p.m. at the Westin Diplomat Resort & Spa (3555 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, Fla., 33019). The event honors the top offensive, defensive and special teams players, as well as the coach of the year. Each honoree will receive his Player of the Year Award from a legend enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This year's honorees include: New Orleans Saints quarterback DREW BREES; Tennessee Titans running back CHRIS JOHNSON; Houston Texans wide receiver ANDRE JOHNSON; Indianapolis Colts tight end DALLAS CLARK; Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman STEVE HUTCHINSON; Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman JARED ALLEN; Denver Broncos pass rusher ELVIS DUMERVIL; San Francisco 49ers linebacker PATRICK WILLIS; Green Bay Packers defensive back CHARLES WOODSON; Cleveland Browns special teams player JOSHUA CRIBBS and New Orleans Saints Coach SEAN PAYTON. The Player of the Year Awards Dinner serves as a major fundraising vehicle for the youth-oriented programs of the NFL Alumni, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) non-profit charitable organization with a mission of Caring for Kids. Not all honorees may be in attendance.
For more information, contact Marty Lerch at 800-878-5437, x212.
10th ANNIVERSARY SUPER BOWL GOSPEL CELEBRATION
The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration will celebrate 11 years of inspiration on Friday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the James L. Knight Center (400 SE Second Ave., Miami).
The Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is a fusion of inspirational music from the biggest names in Gospel music and soul-stirring testimonies from NFL players. The 2010 musical lineup features Grammy-award-winning artists Donnie McClurkin and Israel & New Breed; a reunion performance by the dynamic award-winning brother and sister duo, Be Be & Ce Ce Winans; and more surprise performances. Also this year, emerging Gospel artist Canton Jones has been named Players Choice, and was selected by NFL players to perform.
Announcements of additional must-see-artists will be revealed as Super Bowl Weekend approaches, including members of the NFL PLAYERS All-Star Choir. The Choir made its debut at the 2008 show with more than 40 members under the direction of Donnie McClurkin. The Choir has included league stars and longtime event supporters such as Ray Lewis, Ben Watson, Mark Clayton, David Tyree, Bryant McKinnie, Tommie Harris, Michael Gaines, Ovie Mughelli, Richard Seymour, Troy Vincent, Josh Brown, Bryan Scott and Clifton Smith.
Other marquee players that have been involved in the event include Kurt Warner, Jerry Rice, John Elway, Deion Sanders, Cris Carter, the late Reggie White and many more.
Tickets for the event, which is sponsored by NFL PLAYERS, are $55, $75 and $95 for VIP seating at Ticketmaster locations or www.ticketmaster.com. A portion of the proceeds go to the Gospel Complex, a facility dedicated to preserving the rich history of gospel music.
For more information, contact Sandra Tarver at 404-723-0023/404-654-3112 or visit www.superbowlgospelcelebration.com.
SUPER BOWL XLIV PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME LUNCHEON
The Pro Football Hall of Fame will hold the fifth annual Super Bowl/Pro Football Hall of Fame Luncheon on Friday, Feb. 5 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at Indian Creek Country Club (55 Indian Creek Island Rd, Indian Creek Village, Fla., 33154).
This year's luncheon is hosted by Pro Football Hall of Famer ANTHONY MUÑOZ. A maximum of 250 guests will have the opportunity to meet members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in an intimate environment.
The luncheon includes a reception with Hall of Famers, a seated lunch with a Hall of Fame member at each table, and commemorative gifts including a limited edition Don Shula autographed lithograph.
For more information, contact Dave Motts at 330-430-4005.
SUPER BOWL SATURDAY NIGHT
New Year's Eve-Meet Super Bowl Eve. The NFL will host SUPER BOWL SATURDAY NIGHT, a free outdoor concert and fireworks spectacular, on Ft. Lauderdale Beach on Saturday, Feb. 6, the night before Super Bowl XLIV.
Free and open to the public, Super Bowl Saturday Night is a unique entertainment event celebrating an exciting year of football and the arrival of Super Bowl XLIV. The event will include live musical performances by O.A.R., BARENAKED LADIES and ROBERT RANDOLPH & THE FAMILY BAND and the Super Bowl Fireworks Spectacular at Ft. Lauderdale Beach Park adjacent to the Sheraton Fort Lauderdale Beach Hotel on A1A (Seabreeze Blvd.) just north of Holiday Drive.
Festivities will begin at 4:00 p.m. with a DJ set and video programming followed by live music beginning at 6:00 p.m. and concluding the evening with a Super Bowl Fireworks Spectacular at 9:40 p.m. Fans may enter beginning at 4:00 p.m.
For more information, contact Joanna Hunter at joanna.hunter@nfl.com or 212-450-2449 or Steve Brener at steveb@bzapr.com or 818-462-5598.
NFL ALUMNI SPORTING CLAYS TEAM CHALLENGE
The NFL Alumni Sporting Clays Team Challenge will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Markham Park Trap, Skeet and Sporting Clays Club (16001 West State Road 84, Sunrise, Fla.) An unforgettable experience for experts, novices and beginners alike, the event features current and former NFL players participating as celebrity captains in a round of sporting clays at a world-class facility. The Sporting Clays Team Challenge serves as a major fundraising vehicle for the youth-oriented programs of the NFL Alumni, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) non-profit charitable organization with a mission of Caring for Kids.
For more information, contact Marty Lerch at 800-878-5437, x212.
TROUPE 21 PLAYER NETWORKING EVENT
Troupe 21 will hold its 10th anniversary of the Player Networking Event (PNE) on Saturday, Feb. 6 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency/James L. Knight Center (400 SE 2nd Ave, Miami) in the Riverfront Central Ballroom.
The Player Networking Event (PNE) is designed to assist active and former NFL players with their transition from football by facilitating networking among players, team and league executives, corporate guests and PNE exhibitors. The event features over 40 businesses, many of them player-owned and operated, in a career fair setting.
For more information, contact Danielle Baker at 615-394-9944 or daniellebaker@troupe21.com.
SUPER BOWL XLIV NFL CHARITIES CELEBRITY GOLF CLASSIC
The 25th annual Super Bowl NFL Charities Celebrity Golf Classic will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 11:00 a.m. at the Doral Golf Resort (4400 N.W. 87th Avenue, Miami). Proceeds from the event will benefit NFL Youth Education Towns. A celebrity captain will be assigned to each team of five of amateur golfers. The celebrity captains will include current and former NFL players, including members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Prizes will be awarded to members of the top three finishing teams following the team-scramble formatted tournament. All golfers will also receive a gift bag of official Super Bowl apparel from Reebok as well as a commemorative photo plaque.
For more information, contact Nick Nicolosi at 201-489-0049 or n.nicolosi@verizon.net
SMOCKS & JOCKS JAZZ BRUNCH AND ART AUCTION
Artwork created by current and former NFL players will be auctioned off during the Smocks & Jocks Jazz Brunch on Saturday, Feb. 6 from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Villa Vecchia (4821 Pinetree Drive, Miami). The creative abilities of NFL players will be highlighted in this special event which brings attention to the arts and the sport of football. Ticket proceeds benefit the Gene Upshaw Players Assistance Trust Fund and the VSA arts of Florida.
For more information, contact Qiana Thomas at 202-756-9167.
ATHLETES IN ACTION SUPER BOWL BREAKFAST
The 2010 Super Bowl Breakfast will be held Saturday, Feb. 6 at 8:00 a.m. at the Westin Diplomat Resort (3555 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, Fla., 33019).The breakfast will feature the presentation of the Bart Starr Award, presented by Pro Football Hall of Famer BART STARR to an NFL player, voted on by his peers, who exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community. This year's program includes Hall of Famer ANTHONY MUÑOZ and other NFL greats.
Priority tables of ten are $2,000 and corporate tables of ten are $1,500. Call 800-416-9472 for tickets or visit www.superbowlbreakfast.com for more information. Media can register in advance by calling 800-416-9472.
TASTE OF THE NFL
Taste of the NFL is the premier food and wine tasting extravaganza at Super Bowl, featuring a top chef from each of the 32 NFL team markets, paired with current or retired NFL player from each team. Known as "The Party with a Purpose®," Taste of the NFL raises awareness and funding for organizations involved in tackling hunger in America. The event has donated more than $8 million dollars to help tackle hunger since its inception in 1992. Proceeds from Taste of the NFL will benefit affiliates of Feeding America and other national hunger-relief organizations in every NFL city.
This year's event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 6 from 7:00 - 11:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. entry for VIP and Corporate Table ticket holders) at the Broward County Convention Center (1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., 33316). Attendees will sample outstanding food with perfectly paired wines, have the opportunity to meet NFL greats, participate in a one-of-a-kind silent auction and enjoy the live entertainment of the Barenaked Ladies. The guest tickets are sold out however VIP tickets at $600 and corporate tables at $6,000 (10 seats) are still available. VIP tickets and corporate tables can be ordered at www.TasteoftheNFL.com or by calling 952-835-7621.