Community outreach programs scheduled for South Florida

NFL PLAY 60 KIDS' DAY AT NFL GAME DAY FAN PLAZA

NFL PLAY 60 Kids' Day gives 250 local children the opportunity to spend time with NFL players at the NFL Game Day Fan Plaza (located adjacent to Gates F, G and H at Dolphin Stadium) on Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 11:00 a.m-2:00 p.m. Area children will take part in the excitement of Super Bowl Week alongside current and former NFL players. Kids will learn more about the importance of healthy living during Kids' Day as part of NFL PLAY 60, aimed at helping youngsters get 60 minutes of exercise each day. All Kids' Day attendees completed the NFL PLAY 60 Challenge. As part of the contest, local students were challenged to get 60 minutes of physical activity a day. As part of their Kids' Day experience, local children will: " Participate in interactive PLAY 60 fitness activities using the innovative HOPSports training system " Spend time playing games as part of the Playworks program which focuses on active, inclusive play " Learn basic NFL FLAG skills and drills alongside NFL players during NFL FLAG Football clinics " Participate in Cartoon Network activities including a Football Obstacle Course, Ben 10 Bike Challenge, Jedi Training area and a photo area with live characters from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. For more information about NFL PLAY 60 Kids' Day, contact Clare Graff at 212-450-2435/917-816-2885 or clare.graff@nfl.com.