Commanders' Ron Rivera on Antonio Gibson: 'I trust him. We're going to give him the football'

Published: Sep 08, 2022 at 08:08 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson's offseason has been a roller coaster.

He entered training camp as the top back, but after a preseason fumble, he appeared to tumble down the depth chart. Rookie Brian Robinson was poised to leapfrog Gibson for early-down carries before he was shot in late August in an attempted robbery/carjacking.

With Robinson out at least four weeks, Gibson is poised to return to a sizable role in Washington's offense. Commanders coach Ron Rivera is comfortable leaning on Gibson.

"I trust him," Rivera said on Wednesday via NBC Sports Washington. "We're going to give him the football. I have no issue with that."

Gibson, who spoke to the media for the first time since the preseason opener, is ready for whatever touches the coaches are willing to give him.

"I'm just doing whatever I can to help the team," Gibson said. "Wherever they put me, I'm going to do my job to the best."

In 2021, Gibson fumbled six times, losing four (most among running backs). His reaction to the preseason fumble against Carolina helped put him in the dog house.

"You can't show that. It's always [onto] the next play and I didn't do that, honestly," Gibson said. "I threw a little fit with myself, beating up on myself. You can't allow that. You have to move on to the next play. ... It happens. Nobody's perfect. Just got to shake back and keep playing."

Washington kicks off the season Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which will give Gibson a chance to prove to Rivera that he can still be trusted in 2022.

