Commanders hire four-time Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan as assistant defensive line coach

Ryan Kerrigan returned to Washington to complete his football denouement. He won't have to go far to find his start in coaching.
Kerrigan, the four-time Pro Bowler from Purdue, has been named assistant defensive line coach for the Washington Commanders, the team announced on Monday.
Kerrigan's addition helps fill a void created by the mid-camp dismissal of former assistant Sam Mills III, adding a well-seasoned mind to assist defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina with the position group in 2022. Zgonina was promoted to replace Mills in early August.
Kerrigan arrived in Washington as a first-round pick in 2011 and thrived instantly, making the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team in 2011, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2012, and returning to the all-star showcase for three straight years (2016-2018). Kerrigan broke double digits in sacks four times in his 11 NFL seasons, and set a career-high mark with 13.5 sacks and five forced fumbles in 2014.
He was a pillar in Washington up until his final professional season, which he spent with NFC East rival Philadelphia. Kerrigan returned to the franchise in late July to sign a one-day contract and officially retire as a member of the team. A month later, the Commanders added him into the club's "greatest players" list as part of the team's celebration of its 90th anniversary.
Now, his journey on the sideline begins with the franchise he knows best.
