Commanders HC Ron Rivera says change has to start 'at the top' after loss to Bears: 'It's not good enough'

Everything went wrong for Washington on Thursday. The offense couldn't get going early, with the club getting down 17-0 before the Commanders generated their first first down. Sam Howell tossed an interception, and Logan Thomas fumbled. The defense got eaten alive by DJ Moore and Justin Fields, allowing 451 total yards. And for good measure, the special teams got in on the action with a Joey Slye missed field goal just as Washington threatened to make it a game in the fourth quarter.