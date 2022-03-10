Commanders expected to release veteran safety Landon Collins

The Washington Commanders are moving on from highly paid safety ﻿Landon Collins﻿.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Washington is expected to release Collins after the sides couldn't agree on a restructured contract, per sources informed of the decision.

Collins signed a six-year, $84 million contract with Washington in 2019. After three years with the club, the Commanders are cutting bait on their latest free-agent misfire.

With no base guarantee left on the pact, the move saves Washington $6.482 million on the salary cap with $9.6 million in dead money.

A former second-round pick by the New York Giants, Collins signed in Washington as the centerpiece of the defensive remake. That transformation didn't work out. After three Pro Bowl bids in New York, Collins didn't sniff any accolades in Washington and dealt with injuries that forced him to miss 14 games over three years.