Commanders coach Ron Rivera fined $100K, team loses two 2023 OTA practices for violations

The Washington Commanders got a little too physical during offseason practices.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera was fined $100,000, and the team will lose two 2023 organized team activity practices because of too much contact in practice this year, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Clubs are restricted in how much contact players can have during offseason workouts, with the NFL and NFL Players Association monitoring practices for too much physicality.

The Commanders are the latest team to be penalized for violating offseason workout protocols.