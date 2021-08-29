Colts WR T.Y. Hilton undergoing evaluation for neck injury

The Colts could be without receiver T.Y. Hilton to begin the regular season.

The veteran wideout is undergoing an evaluation for a neck injury that's expected to keep him out for at least a few weeks, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per familiar sources. It's unclear at this time exactly when the injury occurred.

A firm timeline on Hilton's recovery is expected in the coming days.

Hilton did not appear in any of Indy's three preseason contests. Entering Sunday, the Colts are one of the five teams that have gone undefeated in the preseason.