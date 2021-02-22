Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. not giving No. 11 jersey to Carson Wentz

New team. New city. New number for Carson Wentz﻿.

The quarterback wore No. 11 for his five seasons in Philadelphia after donning it during his college days at North Dakota State. Heading to Indianapolis following last week's trade, Wentz apparently won't be prying the number away from the man already sporting the Colts' 11.

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Monday, receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said he told Wentz he planned to keep No. 11.

"He actually texted me about two hours after the news broke, and he just asked me how I felt about it, and I told him that I was gonna stay, and he said that that was cool and that he would switch numbers, and it was that easy," Pittman said. "I mean, he was a chill guy about it, so that was awesome."

The second-year wideout was matter-of-fact about retaining the number. Usually, a higher-profile player can buy a number from a younger teammate but, as Pittman told TMZ, "I don't think there's any deal that is gonna be done."

Wentz's apparent acquiescing underscores that the QB is ready for a fresh start on all levels.

Pittman had a strong rookie campaign sporting No. 11. He compiled 503 yards and a TD in 13 games, including eight starts. With strong run-after-catch skills and solid route-running, the young wideout is primed for a Year 2 leap in Indy.

After playing his rookie season with ﻿Philip Rivers﻿, Pittman is excited to work with Wentz.

"I think that it's awesome because we get a guy who's young, we get a guy who has a big arm, a guy who is a proven guy, and a guy that led his team to a Super Bowl," Pittman said. "So, I think that he's great for us."

The 23-year-old USC product added that Wentz's addition keeps the Colts as title contenders in a crowded AFC.