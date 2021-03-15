Carson Wentz working out with Colts receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Dezmon Patmon

The Wentz trade to Indy is set to become official at the start of the NFL's new league year opening on Wednesday, March 17, at 4 p.m. ET.

Pittman should have a significant role in the Colts offense as he enters his second season. Patmon, who appeared in just one game last season, also has a chance to increase his role in Year 2. The two wideouts previously worked out with Indy backup signal-caller ﻿Jacob Eason﻿ earlier this offseason.

Wentz getting a jump on building a rapport with two of his receivers is notable given how his situation in Philly devolved near the end. However, it's not an unusual move for the QB as he did so during his tenure with the Eagles as well.