Around the NFL

Colts sticking with rookie Bernhard Raimann at LT despite poor debut: 'He's got a lot of upside'

Published: Oct 13, 2022 at 09:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Bernhard Raimann's debut as a starter could've gone better.

The rookie left tackle committed four penalties (three accepted) for a total of 25 yards in Indianapolis' 12-9 overtime win over Denver a week ago. His first full game of action drew a grade below 50 from Pro Football Focus. And still, the Colts aren't fazed by Raimann's showing, instead showing their support by keeping him in the lineup this week against the Jaguars.

"Right now I'd be willing to tell you we think he's going to be our left tackle,'' Colts coach Frank Reich said Wednesday of Raimann, via FOX 59. "He did some good things (at Denver). I know there were some calls and some stuff, but that's just going to be part of the process.

"We feel he was a good pick. We feel he's got a lot of upside.''

Upside is a main reason any team spends a pick on a player, and the Colts saw plenty of potential in the Austrian player, who moved from his home country to Michigan to play football at Central Michigan, where he converted from tight end to tackle. The first-team All-Mid-American Conference selection eventually caught the eyes of NFL scouts in his final collegiate season, but a draft day slide saw the Colts scoop him up in the third round, where they felt they'd unearthed a gem.

Now they just need to polish it.

"That's the only way to get experience,'' veteran right tackle Braden Smith said of keeping Raimann in the lineup. "You get out there and do it. It's not an easy situation to be in. Prime-time game, silent cadence. It's definitely a challenge, but I thought he handled it well."

Raimann might disagree, and after likely hearing it from coaches during film sessions following the ugly win, it's difficult to blame the young tackle for being critical of himself.

"Definitely had a rough start,'' Raimann said. "I made a lot of mistakes, and there's a lot of things to learn from. Just things I really need to work on this week. In pass protection, just staying on my angle and not opening up too soon.''

It wasn't an easy situation in which anyone wants to make their starting debut. Raimann was facing a ferocious defensive front that was missing Randy Gregory, but still included Bradley Chubb and Baron Browning, among others. He was also doing so at altitude, in Denver's very loud home of Empower Field at Mile High. As offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said, Raimann was "thrown into the fire."

"There's going to be growing pains, but we just think he has the makeup, he has the talent,'' Reich said. "We like what we have seen so far. We understand like a lot of our young players, it's a process. I think these guys -- like Alec (Pierce) and you look at Jelani (Woods) -- they get better fast the more they play.

"You've got to play. We're going to put them in there and play them. We feel (Raimann is) going to play winning football."

Indianapolis has been trying to find a replacement at left tackle since Anthony Castonzo retired following the 2020 season. Last year, the answer was veteran Eric Fisher, but the Colts knew they needed a long-term solution.

They're hoping they have one in Raimann. The only way they'll know for sure is by throwing him back into the action.

Related Content

news

'No question' Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (groin) will play Sunday vs. Eagles

Despite a groin injury keeping him out of Wednesday's practice, Micah Parsons said there is "no question" he will play Sunday in his Cowboys' much-ballyhooed showdown with the undefeated Eagles.

news

Aaron Rodgers (thumb) sits out of Packers practice; LaFleur not concerned about QB's Sunday status

Aaron Rodgers said his thumb was sore from the final hit he took in the loss to the Giants. A day later, the QB is sitting out of Packers practice. Fear not, Packers fans: Matt LaFleur told reporters he isn't worried about Rodgers' status.

news

Week 6 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Ravens rookie LB David Ojabo (Achilles) returns to practice

The Ravens announced on Wednesday that rookie David Ojabo and fellow outside linebacker Tyus Bowser returned to practice.

news

Kickoff for Cardinals-Seahawks game on Sunday will be moved back if Mariners force Game 4 in ALDS vs. Astros

The league announced on Wednesday that, if necessary, the Cardinals-Seahawks game on Sunday would move from its originally scheduled 4:05 p.m. ET start to 5:30 p.m. ET if the Mariners force a Game 4 in Seattle in the American League Divisional Series.

news

Dak Prescott throws at practice, but Cowboys planning to start Cooper Rush vs. Eagles

While Dak Prescott is moving closer to returning to action for the Cowboys, coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that the team his preparing to start Cooper Rush vs. the Eagles in Week 6.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams issued citation after postgame shove

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with a city ordinance violation, according to a Kansas City (Missouri) Municipal Court public information officer.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dalvin Cook on brother James Cook's touchdown in Bills' win: 'That's the first of many'

Bills rookie running back James Cook scored his first career touchdown in a blowout victory over the Steelers. His brother, Dalvin, said he always keeps tabs on his younger sibling, even when they play at the same time, as they did in Week 5.

news

Bills' Josh Allen, Saints' Taysom Hill highlight Players of the Week

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and New Orleans Saints playmaker Taysom Hill delivered four-touchdown performances that highlighted the Players of the Week.

news

Falcons' Grady Jarrett on roughing call: 'When you do it right, I don't believe you should be punished for it'

Atlanta Flacons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett declined to speak Sunday on a roughing-the-passer penalty called on him following a loss to the Buccaneers. On Tuesday, he said he tackled Tom Brady correctly and shouldn't have been punished.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE