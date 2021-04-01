Around the NFL

Roundup: Colts signing former Steelers DB Sean Davis to one-year deal

Published: Apr 01, 2021 at 12:59 PM
Around the NFL Staff

The Indianapolis Colts are adding some depth to their secondary.

Safety Sean Davis is signing with the team on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per Davis' agent Drew Rosenhaus. He'll join a young unit in Indy that includes Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis﻿.

Save for a brief training camp stint with Washington in 2019, Davis, 27, has spent nearly the entirety of his career with the Steelers. The Maryland product was selected 58th overall by Pittsburgh in 2016.

Davis started in 40 of his 47 appearances over his first three seasons before a shoulder injury ended his '19 campaign after two games. After being released following the season, Davis signed a one-year deal in Washington but ended up being a roster cutdown casualty. He re-joined Pittsburgh ahead of the 2020 season, and played in all 16 games (one start).

Davis has recorded 259 tackles, 21 passes defensed and five interceptions in 64 games played.

The Colts later announced the signing of Davis and former Panthers guard ﻿Chris Reed﻿, as well as the re-sigining defensive end ﻿Al-Quadin Muhammad﻿.

Here are other stories we're monitoring around the NFL on Thursday:

  • The Philadelphia Eagles announced that running back ﻿Boston Scott﻿ has signed his exclusive-rights tender.
  • The Atlanta Falcons re-signed defensive end ﻿Steven Means﻿, and signed offensive lineman ﻿Josh Andrews﻿ and defensive tackle ﻿Jonathan Bullard﻿.

