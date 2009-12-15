Colts keep six players out of practice with injuries

Published: Dec 15, 2009 at 01:45 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pro Bowl defensive ends Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis have missed the Indianapolis Colts' practice, making them uncertain for Thursday's game at Jacksonville (on NFL Network).

Colts coach Jim Caldwell has said his "healthy" starters will play.

But Freeney (abdomen) and Mathis (quadriceps) were among a half-dozen players who missed Tuesday's practice after playing Sunday. The others were cornerback Jerraud Powers (left hamstring), safety Antoine Bethea (foot), defensive lineman Eric Foster (back) and left tackle Charlie Johnson (foot).

The other four who missed practice -- receiver Anthony Gonzalez (knee), kicker Adam Vinatieri (knee), running back Donald Brown (chest) and safety Aaron Francisco (ankle) -- did not play Sunday.

