Colts' Jonathan Taylor returns to game action after injury, extension, notices shift in RB market

After getting cleared to return to practice last week, Taylor returned to the lineup Sunday. He played just 10 snaps in his return, generating six carries for 18 yards and catching one catch for 16. It marked Taylor's first game played in 295 days (last game: Week 15, 2022 at MIN).

Fellow running back ﻿Zack Moss﻿ spearheaded the divisional win, rushing for a career-high 165 yards and two touchdowns. Moss' 195 scrimmage yards were the most by a Colts player since Taylor's 204 in Week 11, 2021.

Taylor thinks he and Moss can combine for a dangerous duo.

"I think it can get really scary," he said. "You guys have been getting a taste the past few weeks. So now it's on me in order to continue to do my part and continue to help this team."