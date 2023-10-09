Colts' Jonathan Taylor returns to game action after injury, extension, notices shift in RB market

With a new multi-year contract in hand, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was on the field in the 23-16 Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Taylor, who inked a new three-year, $42 million contract extension on Saturday, said his deal represents a step forward for the running back market.
"I definitely think it is [a shift]," Taylor said after the game, via ESPN. "Anytime a running back can go out there and perform but also have some security, it just shows that running backs are essential."
The contract ended a rancorous offseason, which included a trade request and an elongated stint on the physically unable to perform list due to an ankle injury suffered last season.
"It weighs [on you] a lot, especially when you're not healthy and you can't go out there and do what you love," Taylor said. "It is tough. It pushes you and it puts you in tough positions mentally and you've got to have a good support system."
After getting cleared to return to practice last week, Taylor returned to the lineup Sunday. He played just 10 snaps in his return, generating six carries for 18 yards and catching one catch for 16. It marked Taylor's first game played in 295 days (last game: Week 15, 2022 at MIN).
Fellow running back Zack Moss spearheaded the divisional win, rushing for a career-high 165 yards and two touchdowns. Moss' 195 scrimmage yards were the most by a Colts player since Taylor's 204 in Week 11, 2021.
Taylor thinks he and Moss can combine for a dangerous duo.
"I think it can get really scary," he said. "You guys have been getting a taste the past few weeks. So now it's on me in order to continue to do my part and continue to help this team."
With rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson expected to miss at least a month, the Colts will likely lean heavily on the Taylor-Moss backfield moving forward.