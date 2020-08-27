Multiple NFL teams call off practice Thursday in wake of Jacob Blake shooting

The teams followed the lead of the Detroit Lions, who canceled practice Tuesday in response to the Blake shooting.

The NBA postponed three playoff games Wednesday night after Bucks players elected not to play their game against the Magic in protest. The WNBA later announced it too was postponing its games slated for Wednesday.

The MLB also rescheduled several games in the aftermath of Blake's shooting and subsequent protests in Wisconsin, during which three protesters were shot, two killed, by a 17-year-old white male who has been charged with homicide.

Several NFL teams have adjusted practice times already as players and coaches take the time to allow for conversations. The Arizona Cardinals canceled all team activities. They were not scheduled to practice today.

The Browns also joined the Cleveland NBA and MLB franchises to create an alliance to social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities.

The Packers, Colts and Jets are not the only team to cancel practice following the latest police shooting of a Black man.