Multiple NFL teams call off practice Thursday in wake of Jacob Blake shooting

The Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets all canceled practice Thursday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting by Kenosha (Wisconsin) police.
The Packers put out the following statement Monday following the shooting: "The Packers organization was shocked to see the video that showed police shooting Jacob Blake multiple times in the back. We are hopeful Jacob makes a full recovery, and our thoughts are with his family.
"While we understand a full investigation of this terrible incident will take place, we are deeply troubled at what again has become a painful example of the significant challenges we face with respect to police brutality, systemic racism and injustices against Black people. We continue to call for meaningful dialogue to affect the needed change we all desire."
The Colts plan to use the time to discuss and work "towards making a lasting social impact and inspiring change in our communities."
The teams followed the lead of the Detroit Lions, who canceled practice Tuesday in response to the Blake shooting.
The NBA postponed three playoff games Wednesday night after Bucks players elected not to play their game against the Magic in protest. The WNBA later announced it too was postponing its games slated for Wednesday.
The MLB also rescheduled several games in the aftermath of Blake's shooting and subsequent protests in Wisconsin, during which three protesters were shot, two killed, by a 17-year-old white male who has been charged with homicide.
Several NFL teams have adjusted practice times already as players and coaches take the time to allow for conversations. The Arizona Cardinals canceled all team activities. They were not scheduled to practice today.
The Browns also joined the Cleveland NBA and MLB franchises to create an alliance to social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities.
The Packers, Colts and Jets are not the only team to cancel practice following the latest police shooting of a Black man.
The Washington Football Team announced Wednesday that Thursday's scrimmage was postponed. There are likely to be many more in the coming days.