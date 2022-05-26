Colts coach Frank Reich on bringing in QB Nick Foles: 'I wanted Nick since I've been here'

Having won Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and had a statue erected in his honor, Nick Foles' NFL highlights rival that of any player's.

However, at this point in his career, he finds himself in just about a perfect situation with the Indianapolis Colts playing under head coach Frank Reich and backing up another veteran quarterback in Matt Ryan.

"I was always wanting to play, but I wasn't just going to settle and go play somewhere this year," Foles said Wednesday, via FOX59's Mike Chappell. "I wanted to go somewhere where I really just enjoyed the grind. If I could, (join) someone I know; schematically I know I'm going to enjoy playing for.

"This was at the top of my list, but it doesn't always mean it's going to happen. It worked out and I'm grateful to be here.''

Indianapolis being atop Foles' wish list no doubt had much to do with Reich. And with Foles, Reich believes his Colts have landed the best of the best when it comes to backup QBs -- something Reich and Foles both know plenty about after playing careers in which they each shined off the bench.

"You guys know I've wanted Nick,'' Reich said. "I wanted Nick since I've been here to be on this team because I think he's that good of a player.

"You've got a guy in Nick Foles who has proven that he can do it at the biggest level and the biggest stage, in any kind of weather, in any kind of moment."

Foles, who was released by the Chicago Bears on May 1, led the Philadelphia Eagles to the club's first and only Super Bowl win in the 2017 season with Reich as his offensive coordinator.

Foles began that season as a backup before coming on in relief of an injured Carson Wentz. The 33-year-old Foles, who's now with his sixth NFL squad, emphasized that he has no illusions of competing for the QB1 spot, however.

"This is Matt's team," Foles said.

So Foles will go into offseason workouts and the 2022 season with the mindset of a backup, something far different in his experience than knowing you're the QB1 or competing for the spot.

"When you're the starter, you just take the entire reins of the team. You're the starter," said Foles, who signed a two-year deal with Indy. "You're talking more. You're taking the reins.