Around the NFL

Colts C Ryan Kelly reflects on revolving door at QB: 'Tougher' when you go different week-to-week

Published: Dec 29, 2022 at 11:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Change has been the sole constant in Indianapolis since the moment Andrew Luck retired.

Six different quarterbacks have started for the Colts since then. Kelly has been there to snap to all of them, including their latest new starter, Nick Foles.

"It's tough when it's different year-to-year," Kelly said, via FOX59. "Certainly when you go different week-to-week, it's even tougher."

Because Foles spent nearly the entirety of the 2022 season as Indianapolis' third-string quarterback, Kelly hadn't even taken a snap with Foles prior to his Week 16 start, a realization Kelly described as "crazy." Kelly commended Foles for handling the duties well "under tough circumstances," but as the rest of the viewing audience witnessed, Foles' three interceptions didn't produce a memorable outing.

It hasn't been a memorable season for the Colts, except for the fact they fired Frank Reich and replaced him with a franchise legend in Jeff Saturday, who arrived with zero NFL head-coaching experience and has recorded just one win since taking the interim job. When it's over in a couple of weeks, most folks supporting the team will want to forget this season and the club's failed partnership with veteran quarterback Matt Ryan.

Yes, Ryan is another member of that six-man list, which grows to nine when counting back to the start of Kelly's career in 2016. So too is Sam Ehlinger, who was surprisingly (and temporarily) elevated to the starting job just two weeks before Reich was fired. The rest of the list includes notable names such as Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz, with Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer and Scott Tolzien among the others.

It's been that kind of season in Indianapolis. Based on the results, nothing is certain for most anyone outside of a few key figures, including Kelly.

"I think every single guy knows the situation that we're in," Kelly said. "You have two games left and you're not guaranteed anything in this league. This team has two games together left. After that, it will never look the same.

"We'll go out there and give it our best. If you're a professional and you want to stay in this league, you go out there and no matter the circumstances, you play hard. If you're out of the playoff situation, you go out there and don't give effort and you don't try hard, everybody else in the league sees that.''

The Colts will again be in the quarterback market this offseason, and at least a few quality signal-callers could be available. Seattle's Geno Smith has played the best football of his career in 2022, but he isn't under contract beyond this season. Jimmy Garoppolo overcame unique circumstances in San Francisco to reclaim his standing as an attractive option under center and, like Smith, is a free agent in March. Wednesday's news out of Las Vegas also cast doubt on Derek Carr's future with the Raiders.

Kelly can count on snapping to a 10th starter in his career in 2023. Who it ends up being remains to be seen.

Related Content

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (thigh) to be inactive; Titans starting QB Joshua Dobbs on 'TNF'

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (thigh) will be inactive tonight against the Titans, and Tennessee is planning on starting Joshua Dobbs at quarterback, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Buffalo Bills Foundation, NFL Foundation, Highmark donate $300,000 to blizzard-relief efforts

The Buffalo Bills Foundation, NFL Foundation and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York are joining together to donate $300,000 to Western New York and the city of Buffalo in response to the disastrous winter storms over the holidays.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams on Derek Carr benching: He's the 'reason I came here in the first place'

After Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels benched quarterback Derek Carr on Wednesday, wide receiver Davante Adams offered support for his longtime friend and told reporters he was focused on finishing out the season.

news

Texans' Laremy Tunsil wants to 'reset' tackle market with new deal: 'Everything lining up perfectly'

Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil explains why he wants to "reset" the market for his position.

news

Cardinals WRs coach Shawn Jefferson teaches players about Franco Harris on 'Hard Knocks'

On the seventh episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals," wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson spent time teaching his players about the late Hall of Fame running back, Franco Harris.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson 'devastated' by HC Nathaniel Hackett's firing: 'I wish I could've played better for him'

Broncos QB Russell Wilson made it clear Wednesday that he was upset by his coach's dismissal and shoulders some of the blame for not playing at his best.

news

Cardinals DE J.J. Watt explains decision to retire at end of 2022: 'I've known for a little while. It's the right time'

After stunning the world Tuesday with his retirement announcement, Cardinals standout defensive lineman J.J. Watt explained his decision on Wednesday.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (knee) not concerned with status vs. Vikings after missing practice

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (knee/thumb) was absent from Wednesday's practice with a new injury but he isn't worried at all about his status for Week 17 against the Vikings.

news

Derrick Henry (hip) doubtful vs. Cowboys as eight Titans ruled out for Thursday night

Derrick Henry has been designated as doubtful to play on Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys, while the Tennessee Titans have ruled out eight other players.

news

Week 17 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 17 of the 2022 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE