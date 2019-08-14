Coaching Trends for Fantasy: NFC

Head Coach: Ron Rivera (8 NFL seasons as HC - 54.3 percent pass/45.7 percent run)

Offensive coordinator: Norv Turner (26 NFL seasons - 56.5 percent pass/43.5 percent run)

-- Turner's quarterbacks have ranked in the top 10 nine times in 26 seasons as a head coach or offensive coordinator, including four top-five finishes. There have been four other instances where his quarterbacks have ranked from No. 11-15 at the position.

-- Cam Newton had 101 rushing attempts and 488 rushing yards in his first season under Turner last season. The previous highs at the position under Turner were 53 carries (Doug Flutie - 2001) and 209 rushing yards ( Teddy Bridgewater - 2014), but he hasn't had a quarterback like Newton, either.

-- Just two quarterbacks have thrown for 4,000-plus yards under Turner ... Philip Rivers (2008-2011) and Brad Johnson (1999). Rivers is the lone quarterback to throw for 30 or more touchdowns under Turner, and he did it twice (2008, 2010). Don't expect Newton to join this list in 2019.

-- There have been 10 instances where a running back has finished in the top five and another five instances where running backs have finished No. 6-10 in Turner's offense. Among the backs who have finished in the top five include Emmitt Smith (1992, 1993), Christian McCaffrey (2018), LaDainian Tomlinson (2007) and Adrian Peterson (2015). CMC should hit that mark again in 2019.

-- There have been 16 instances where a runner has had 1,000-plus rushing yards, and 18 instances where running backs have had double-digit total touchdowns under Turner. Running backs have had 300-plus touches 15 times under Turner, so he likes to use a featured back when one is available. McCaffrey, who had 326 touches last season, will continue to fill that role in 2019.

-- At wide receiver, Turner's offenses have produced just three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes. Two of those came from Michael Irvin (1992, 1993) during their time in Dallas. Josh Gordon (2013) had the highest finish under Turner, as he ranked second at the position while averaging a career-best 22.46 fantasy points. There have been eight other instances where a wideout has finished No. 13-20.

-- Just three wide receivers have had 80-plus catches in a single season under Turner, including Irvin (1993), Josh Gordon (2013) and Stefon Diggs (2016). There's been four other instances where a wideout has had 70-78 catches, including Irvin (1992), Jerry Porter (2005), Henry Ellard (1994) and Curtis Conway (2001). Don't be surprised to see D.J. Moore join that group in 2019.

-- Turner has seen wideouts post 1,000-plus yards 13 times, and just one wideout (Chris Chambers - 2003) has had double-digit touchdown catches. However, there have been seven instances where a wideout has had 8-9 touchdown catches. Based on the data, Moore's ceiling might be that of a No. 2 wideout. That would still be a nice return on a fifth- or sixth-round investment.