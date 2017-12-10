Coaches on the hot seat: Vance Joseph, John Fox

The Broncos are in the midst of an eight-game losing streak, their second-longest in franchise history (1967). If Denver loses out, it might be difficult for Elway to bring back Joseph and his staff, even if the Hall of Fame QB wants to give the first-time head coach more than one year. Sticking with Joseph would be a tacit acknowledgment from Elway that the front office has bungled the quarterback situation and still hasn't fixed the offensive line issues.