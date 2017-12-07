Browns fire VP Sashi Brown after 1-27 record in 2 years

Sweeping change has come to the winless and searching Cleveland Browns.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the team has fired executive VP of football operations Sashi Brown, according to a source. ESPN first reported the news.

"We have great appreciation and gratitude for Sashi's commitment and leadership to our organization but believe transitioning to someone with strong experience and success in drafting and building consistently winning football teams is critical to the future of the Cleveland Browns," owner Jimmy Haslam said in a statement released by the team. "The 2018 draft and offseason is pivotal for our franchise, we need to ensure that we maximize our opportunity for success; with our picks, free agency and building our roster."

Haslam announced that Hue Jackson will remain as coach and return for the 2018 season, "but we feel it is necessary to take significant steps to strengthen our personnel department," adding: "We have begun the process of having productive conversations regarding leadership of our football operations and will provide further updates when appropriate."

Rapoport reported the Browns recently hired a search firm to quietly vet general manager candidates, with the group spending the past month eyeing former Chiefs GM John Dorsey as a potential hire.

Brown knew his job was in jeopardy and recently met with Haslam to discuss his fate, per Rapoport. Brown was told at the time that no decision had been made, but Thursday's move marks an end to Cleveland's newfangled attempt at building a winner.

With whispers all season of in-house fighting between the coaching staff and front office, Jackson has won the internal battle despite a historically troubling win-loss record. It's fair to wonder what this means for chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta and VP of player personnel Andrew Berry.

Shepherding a team with a 1-27 record over two seasons, Brown was the subject of increasing criticism for passing on a pair of brilliant young quarterbacks -- Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson -- in back-to-back drafts while Cleveland remained stunningly bare at the position.

Brown was also the face of a heavily botched October trade with the Bengals for quarterback AJ McCarron, a no-go swap that hit the skids when the Browns filed their paperwork to the NFL after the 4 p.m. ET deadline, nixing the deal.

Brown was hired as Cleveland's executive VP and general counsel in January 2013 and promoted to executive VP of football operations in January 2016.

His quick dismissal is another example of how rapidly change comes to league executives who fail to find a star under center. For the Browns, that eternal search rages on.