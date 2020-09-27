Coaches fined for not wearing face masks have appealed

Head coaches who have been fined by the NFL for violating rules of wearing face masks on the sidelines have appealed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per source.

Vic Fangio, Jon Gruden, Sean Payton, Kyle Shanahan and Pete Carroll are the head coaches appealing the $100,000 penalty assessed by the league last week in its effort to uphold COVID-19 protocols and safety. Their respective teams -- Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks -- were also fined $250,000, bringing a grand total of fines to $1.7 million.