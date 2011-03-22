Coaches concerned with new kickoff rule; fans should be, too

Fans should also be concerned about this modification. In 1993, the last season teams kicked off from the 35-yard line, there were four returns for touchdowns and 57 of at least 40 yards. In 2010, with the kickoff at the 30-yard line, there were 113 returns of 40-plus yards, including 23 that were returned for touchdowns -- the second most in a single season since 1991.