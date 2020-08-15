Around the NFL

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 'working like crazy' with Chiefs first team

Published: Aug 15, 2020 at 08:41 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

There were plenty who believed Clyde Edwards-Helaire would go into the season as the Kansas City Chiefs' starter at running back. And that was before Damien Williams opted out.

Still, for Chiefs and fantasy fans, alike, Friday saw what could be a sign of even more offensive fireworks to come. When the reigning Super Bowl champions hit the practice field, it was the dynamic rookie who was getting first-team repetitions.

"Clyde has been doing a lot of work with the first group, so that's valuable work for him," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Saturday. "Is everything perfect? No, not right now, but he's working like crazy to get it there and he's got a good attitude about it."

Rookies across the NFL are posed with a challenge unlike any before as they must get acclimated with their new squads after a digital offseason and with no preseason games. So, Edwards-Helaire being imperfect initially is to be expected, but the LSU product has been tabbed as a stellar fit for Reid's offense since he was plucked by the Chiefs with the final pick of the first round in the 2020 NFL Draft.

It was the highest Reid has had a running back drafted in his career, which is heading into its 22nd campaign. However, it's also the first time the Chiefs organization drafted a running back in the opening round since Larry Johnson in 2003.

There's plenty of reason for excitement when it comes to Edwards-Helaire, the only back picked in the first round this year.

During a perfect season with the Tigers last year that culminated with an NCAA title, Edwards-Helaire had 1,414 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns with 453 yards receiving on 55 catches added in.  

Now, the rookie's looking to win back-to-back titles just like his new team is.

Before Edwards-Helaire can showcase just how great a fit he is for the Chiefs offense and just how dynamic an NFL back he can be, he'll have to get a grasp of the K.C. scheme. And there's no better way to get ready than to run with the first team, which CEH is doing.

Related Content

news

Packers, NT Kenny Clark agree to 4-year, $70M extension

Green Bay's Kenny Clark becomes the highest-paid nose tackle in league history, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero report. 
In TE Darren Waller, Jon Gruden sees an inspirational 'superstar'
news

In TE Darren Waller, Jon Gruden sees an inspirational 'superstar'

In the wake of George Kittle and Travis Kelce signing lucrative extensions, Raiders coach Jon Gruden pointed out he believes the Raiders also have a "superstar" at tight end, who's also an inspiration to many. 
Minnesota Vikings inside linebacker Cameron Smith (59) takes a defensive position during an NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 in New Orleans. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
news

Mike Zimmer: Cam Smith can have normal life, maybe play again

Testing positive for COVID-19 ended up being "a blessing" for Vikings LB Cam Smith, Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer believes as it ended up revealing the 23-year-old's need for heart surgery. 
As Eagles get Jalen Hurts 'comfortable,' Nate Sudfeld is likely QB2
news

As Eagles get Jalen Hurts 'comfortable,' Nate Sudfeld is likely QB2

Eagles coach Doug Pederson explained Friday that Carson Wentz and Nate Sudfeld will get "the reps they need," while Jalen Hurts will need time to get "comfortable," likely indicating Hurts will be No. 3 on the depth chart. 
Darren Waller: Henry Ruggs is as fast as a roach when the lights turn on
news

Darren Waller: Henry Ruggs is as fast as a roach when the lights turn on

Raiders tight end Darren Waller got to see rookie Henry Ruggs' speed up close at training camp this week and it was "even crazier in person."
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs after the catch during an NFL NFC Championship against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. San Francisco 49ers won 37-20. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
news

Kittle channels Ric Flair after becoming NFL's highest-paid tight end

George Kittle expressed his gratitude to the San Francisco 49ers in a statement released by the team.
Texans announce no fans for home opener against Ravens
news

Texans announce no fans for home opener against Ravens

The Houston Texans announced Friday that no fans will be in attendance for the team's Sept. 20th home opener vs. the Baltimore Ravens.
Cordarrelle Patterson meeting with RBs, not WRs, at Bears camp
news

Cordarrelle Patterson meeting with RBs, not WRs, at Bears camp

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday on Inside Training Camp Live that the Bears are planning for Cordarrelle Patterson to be used more as a running back. 
Vikings RB Dalvin Cook: Minnesota 'is where I want to be at'
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook: Minnesota 'is where I want to be at'

Dalvin Cook doesn't have a new deal, but that isn't stopping him from giving his full effort to the 2020 season. Cook, who is at Vikings training camp, told reporters Friday he's not focused on a new contract.
Baker Mayfield 'back to basics' after losing himself in 2019
news

Baker Mayfield 'back to basics' after losing himself in 2019

2019 was a rough year for Baker Mayflied, but after an offseaosn of reflection the Cleveland Browns quarterback is rejuvenated for a new year under HC Kevin Stefanski.
Jon Gruden: 'Dazzling playmaker' Marcus Mariota 'really fired me up today'
news

Jon Gruden: 'Dazzling playmaker' Marcus Mariota 'really fired me up today'

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has a history of complementing his backup quarterbacks and grinding on his starters. On Friday, he offered his first glowing praise of free-agent acquisition Marcus Mariota. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL