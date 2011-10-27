Closer look at dramatic finish in Miami reveals Tebow's flaws

Give Tebow some credit, as he miraculously put the ball where only Fells could really get to it. Whether the Broncos quarterback intended the ball to go there instead of where it was supposed to go (Fells' back shoulder) is another story. Rather than dangerously trying to wedge it between three defenders, Tebow could have hit an open Eric Decker on a deep out near the sideline at the 14, which would have stopped the clock with just under 50 seconds to go. He missed that read.