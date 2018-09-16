Around the NFL

Clay Matthews miffed over crucial roughing penalty

Published: Sep 16, 2018 at 11:26 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers had just forced Kirk Cousins to throw a crushing interception. It was time to party at Lambeau Field -- until it wasn't.

If this were a visual piece, this is where we'd insert the tight shot on a single yellow flag sitting on a patch of green grass.

Clay Matthews Jr. pressured Cousins on the first-down play, hitting the quarterback just after he threw and knocking him to the ground in what appeared to be a legal takedown. But officials saw it differently, calling roughing the passer on Matthews.

The penalty negated the interception, giving Minnesota new life. The Vikings went down the field, scoring the game-tying touchdown and two-point conversion eight plays later.

Matthews was miffed after the game, lost for an explanation for what he thought was a clean hit.

"I mean, I don't know even know where to start to be completely honest with you," Matthews said. "I have so many emotions running through as far as just what a terrible call it was. But at the same time, I don't know what else to do. I mean, I don't know. You let me know.

"Tell me: Did I put pressure on him? I thought I hit him within his waist, his chest. I got my head across, put my hands down. To call it at that point of the game is just unbelievable. Last week, OK, shame on me. But this week, that's unbelievable.

"The worst part is we'll probably send it in and you know what they'll say? They're gonna say, you know ... They'll find fault on me because they're going to agree with the refs. So I don't know. It's just a difficult call to call. You see how it changed the game, and I know there's an emphasis on protecting quarterbacks, but it's gotten out of control here. I don't know what else to do."

Referee Tony Corrente explained after the game officials believed Matthews picked up Cousins and drove him into the ground. It was not a body-weight penalty, Corrente clarified, though Matthews said he didn't receive an explanation in the moments after the play.

It's no coincidence that this same Vikings-Packers matchup produced a new amendment to the roughing the passer rule after Anthony Barr landed on top of Aaron Rodgers in a similar fashion last season (though Barr's was much more of a drive into the ground than Matthews'). Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone and the league eventually made the change in an effort to avoid such injuries moving forward.

Similar calls were made last week, with one later being corrected by the league office after the fact (Myles Garrett's hit on Ben Roethlisberger). But this instance is different, because Corrente said it had nothing to do with the body-weight amendment, according to the post-game referee pool report.

On Sunday, it directly affected the outcome of the game, taking away what would have been a game-sealing interception. The Vikings and Packers ended up tying in overtime, 29-29.

"I'm not one to go there especially in front of cameras, but it was questionable," Packers receiver Davante Adams said. "It was lopsided completely. The (pass interference) on me when we don't get it later on in the end zone on the other side. It's terrible, but it is where it is. That's why you can't put the officials in that position to determine the outcome of the game . So if ... we handle business, then we don't even go there. But it was terrible."

With 24 to 48 hours available to review calls leaguewide, we can almost guarantee we're not done discussing this ruling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kyle Shanahan: 49ers fielded Deebo Samuel trade offers, but 'nothing was even remotely close'

A week after reports of Deebo Samuel's trade request from the 49ers surfaced, coach Kyle Shanahan spoke on the matter for the first time following the conclusion of the draft's third round on Friday.

news

Giants GM Schoen quells Kadarius Toney trade rumors following second-round selection of slot receiver

Following the selection of a slot receiver on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, Giants GM Joe Schoen addressed the trade rumors of last year's first-round wideout, Kadarius Toney.

news

Panthers trade up to select Ole Miss QB Matt Corral in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers traded up to select quarterback Matt Corral with the No. 94 overall pick on Friday during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Titans trade up to select Liberty QB Malik Willis in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans traded up to select quarterback Malik Willis with the No. 86 overall pick on Friday during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Eagles select Georgia LB Nakobe Dean in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles selected linebacker Nakobe Dean with the No. 83 overall pick on Friday during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Falcons select Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons selected quarterback Desmond Ridder with the No. 74 overall pick on Friday during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Bills select Georgia RB James Cook with pick No. 63

The Buffalo Bills selected Georgia running back James Cook with the 63rd overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Steelers select Georgia WR George Pickens with No. 52 overall pick

With the No. 52 overall pick in the draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Georgia wide receiver George Pickens in the second round Friday in Las Vegas.

news

Chiefs select Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs selected wide receiver Skyy Moore with the No. 54 overall pick on Friday during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Cardinals select Colorado St. TE Trey McBride in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals continue to use the draft to add playmakers for quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals selected Colorado St. tight end Trey McBride with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night in Las Vegas.

news

Patriots trade up to select Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots traded up to select wide receiver Tyquan Thornton with the No. 50 overall pick on Friday during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Ravens select Michigan LB David Ojabo in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens selected linebacker David Ojabo with the No. 45 overall pick on Friday during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW