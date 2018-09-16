Clay Matthews miffed over crucial roughing penalty

"I'm not one to go there especially in front of cameras, but it was questionable," Packers receiver Davante Adams said. "It was lopsided completely. The (pass interference) on me when we don't get it later on in the end zone on the other side. It's terrible, but it is where it is. That's why you can't put the officials in that position to determine the outcome of the game . So if ... we handle business, then we don't even go there. But it was terrible."