Christian McCaffrey: I'd draft myself No. 1 overall in fantasy

Have a Fantasy Football draft coming up?

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey has some advice: Draft him No. 1 overall.

At least that's who he'd choose.

"I'd take myself, yeah. I'd always take myself in fantasy," CMC told reporters Thursday.

A dual-threat dynamo coming off a 1,000/1,000 season, McCaffrey is projected to blow other running backs out of the water in fantasy this season (NFL.com's Player Projections forecasts CMC for 345.96 points with Alvin Kamara ranking second at 269.60).

As for any worry that McCaffrey's production might dwindle in the new offense under Matt Rhule, the RB isn't worried about that happening.